SIX vs SCO Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's SIX vs SCO at Sydney Cricket Ground: In another thrilling encounter of KFC Big Bash League – T20 2020, defending champions Sydney Sixers will take on Perth Scorchers at the Sydney Cricket Ground Saturday – February 6. The Big Bash League – T20 Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers match will begin at 2:10 PM IST. Sixers have been having a tremendous season so far. Skipper Josh Philippe has led from the front and scored a total of 499 runs. On the other hand, Perth Scorchers stunned Brisbane Heat in their last fixture by 49 runs as Liam Livingstone scored a quick half-century. This season, Sydney Sixers defeated Perth Scorchers in both their clashes. Both the teams will be ready to face each other one last time and all eyes will be on BBL 2020-21 trophy.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers will take place at 1.45 PM IST – February 6.

Time: 2:10 PM IST.

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground.

SIX vs SCO My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Josh Philippe, Josh Inglis

Batsmen: Moises Henriques (VC), Colin Munro, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Roy

All-rounders: Daniel Christian (C), Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Steve O’Keefe, Jason Behrendorff, Ben Dwarshius

SIX vs SCO Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (WK), Moises Henriques, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshius, Sean Abbott, Steve O’Keefe, Jackson Bird.

Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis (WK), Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (C), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed.

SIX vs SCO SQUADS

Perth Scorchers: Cameron Bancroft, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (C), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed, Matthew Kelly, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Corey Rocchiccioli, Jason Roy.

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve OKeefe, Jackson Bird, Justin Avendano, Jake Ball, Nicholas Bertus, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Lloyd Pope, Gurinder Sandhu.

