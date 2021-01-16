SIX vs SCO Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's SIX vs SCO at Manuka Oval, Canberra: In another thrilling encounter of KFC Big Bash League – T20 2020, defending champions Sydney Sixers will take on Perth Scorchers at the Manuka Oval, Canberra Saturday – January 16. The Big Bash League – T20 Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers match will begin at 1:15 PM IST. Scorchers are on a roll in the BBL, as they come into this match on the back of a four-game winning streak. Their impressive bowling attack led by Jhye Richardson is the key to their rise up the BBL points table. In the batting department, Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone are begginning to find their feet while the return of Colin Munro could be a morale-booster for Scorchers. On the other hand, table-toppers Sydney Sixers come into this game after a stunning win against the Sydney Thunder in their last game. Josh Philippe has been sensational at the top of the Sixers order, and the middle order has also chipped in with vital contributions. Here is the KFC Big Bash League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and SIX vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, SIX vs SCO Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SIX vs SCO Probable XIs Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League – T20.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers will take place at 12.45 PM IST – January 16.

Time: 1:15 PM IST.

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra.

SIX vs SCO My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Josh Philippe, Josh Inglis

Batsmen: Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Jason Roy (VC)

All-rounders: Daniel Christian (C), Liam Livingstone, Carlos Brathwaite

Bowlers: Steve O’Keefe, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye

SIX vs SCO Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Justin Avendano, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Jake Ball, Lloyd Pope, Steve O’Keefe, Jackson Bird.

Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis (wk), Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Liam Livingstone, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner (C), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason BehSCOdorff, Fawad Ahmed.

SIX vs SCO SQUADS

Perth Scorchers: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner (C), Kurtis Patterson, Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason BehSCOdorff, Fawad Ahmed, Colin Munro, Joel Paris, Corey Rocchiccioli, Matthew Kelly.

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve OKeefe, Gurinder Sandhu, Justin Avendano, Nicholas Bertus, Jackson Bird, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Lloyd Pope, Thomas Rogers.

