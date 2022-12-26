Top Recommended Stories
SIX vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 12.35 PM IST December 26, Monday
TOSS – The KFC Big Bash League 2022 match toss between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers will take place at 12.05 PM IST
Time –26th December 2022, 12:35 PM IST
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.
SIX vs STA Dream11 Team
Wicketkeepers: Joe Clarke, Josh Philippe (c)
Batters: Moises Henriques, Kurtis Patterson, Hilton Cartwright
All-rounders: Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis (vc), Hayden Kerr
Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq.
SIX vs STA Probable Playing XIs
Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Rogers, Beau Webster, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Campbell Kellaway, Luke Wood, Liam Hatcher/Brody Couch, Trent Boult and Adam Zampa (c).
Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Kurtis Patterson, James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Naveen ul Haq, Todd Murphy and Steve O’Keefe.
