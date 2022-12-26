SIX vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 12.35 PM IST December 26, Monday

SIX vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, Playing 11s For Today's Match Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 12.35 PM IST December 26, Monday.

TOSS – The KFC Big Bash League 2022 match toss between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers will take place at 12.05 PM IST

Time –26th December 2022, 12:35 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

SIX vs STA Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Joe Clarke, Josh Philippe (c)

Batters: Moises Henriques, Kurtis Patterson, Hilton Cartwright

All-rounders: Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis (vc), Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq.

SIX vs STA Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Rogers, Beau Webster, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Campbell Kellaway, Luke Wood, Liam Hatcher/Brody Couch, Trent Boult and Adam Zampa (c).

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Kurtis Patterson, James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Naveen ul Haq, Todd Murphy and Steve O’Keefe.