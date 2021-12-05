SIX vs STA Dream11 Team Predictions Big Bash League T20

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SIX vs STA at Sydney Cricket Ground: In the season-opening contest of Big Bash League T20 tournament, Melbourne Stars will take on defending champions Sydney Sixers at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. The Big Bash League T20 SIX vs STA match will start at 2:15 PM IST – December 5. Moises Henriques-led side have a chance to win three consecutive BBL titles. With a resourceful team filled with experienced and talented youngsters, the Sixers will fancy their chances. However, they face a strong Stars side, who will rely heavily on their famed trio of Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa. Here is the Big Bash League T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SIX vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction, SIX vs STA Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SIX vs STA Probable XIs Big Bash League T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League T20.

TOSS: The Big Bash League T20 toss between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers will take place at 1:45 PM IST – December 5.

Time: 2:15 PM IST.

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground.

SIX vs STA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Josh Phillippe, Seb Gotch

Batters – Ben Dwarshuis, James Vince, Marcus Stoinis (C)

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell (VC), Dan Christian

Bowlers – Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Tom Curran, Qais Ahmed

SIX vs STA Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe, James Vince, Moises Henriques (C), Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshius, Steve O Keefe, Chris Jordan.

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke (wk), Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (C), Beau Webster, Hilton Cartwright, Adam Zampa, Syed Faridoun, Tom O’Connell, Sam Rainbird and Sam Elliott.

SIX vs STA Squads

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Moises Henriques (Captain), Sean Abbott, Steve OKeefe, Tom Curran, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Lloyd Pope, Chris Jordan, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (Captain), Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke (wk), Samuel Elliott, Sam Rainbird, Adam Zampa, Syed Faridoun, Clint Hinchliffe, Tom O Connell, Brody Couch, Peter Nevill.

