Dream11 Team Prediction

SIX vs STA KFC Big Bash League – T20 Match 15: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars T20 at Carrara Oval in Queensland 3:50 PM IST December 26 Saturday: Also Read - SIX vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 Match 11: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers T20 at Bellerive Oval, Hobart 1:45 PM IST December 20 Sunday

Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SIX vs STA, KFC Big Bash League – T20, Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team Player List, Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – SIX vs STA KFC Big Bash League – T20, Online Cricket Tips – Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars KFC Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Also Read - SCO vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League - T20 Match 9: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars T20 at Aurora Stadium, Launceston 1.45 PM IST December 16 Wednesday

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars will take place at 3:20 PM IST – December 26. Also Read - HUR vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League - T20 Match 8: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers T20 at Aurora Stadium, Launceston 1.45 PM IST December 15 Tuesday

Time: 3:50 PM IST.

Venue: Carrara Oval in Queensland

SIX vs STA My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Ben Dunk, Josh Philippe (C)

Batsmen – Hilton Cartwright, Jack Edwards, Daniel Hughes, James Vince

All-Rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian (VC)

Bowlers – Nathan Coulter Nile, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O’Keefe

SQUADS

Sydney Sixers:

Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe, Gurinder Sandhu, Justin Avendano, Jackson Bird, Jake Ball, Mickey Edwards, Lloyd Pope, Thomas Rogers, Nicholas Bertus, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Hayden Kerr

Melbourne Stars:

Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Nic Maddinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake, Ben Dunk, Nick Larkin, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Lance Morris, Seb Gotch, Tom O Connell

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SIX Dream11 Team/ STA Dream11 Team/ Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips KFC Big Bash League – T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.