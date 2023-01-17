SIX vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Home

SIX vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Coffs Harbour, Australia 1.45 PM IST 17th January, Tuesday

TOSS – The KFC Big Bash League 2022 match toss between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers will take place at 1.15 PM IST

Time – 17th January, Tuesday

Venue:C.ex Coffs International Stadium, Coffs Harbour, Australia.

SIX vs STR Dream11 Team

Keeper – Joshua Phillippe, Alex Carey(vc)

Batsmen – Chris Lynn, James Vince, Jordan Silk

All-rounders – Sean Abbott, Mathew Short (C), Hayden Kerr

Bowlers – Peter Siddle, Ben Dwarshius, Wes Agar.

SIX vs STR Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe(wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques©, Jordan Silk, Dan Christian, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Chris Jordan, Todd Murphy, Izharulhaq Naveed

Adelaide Strikers: Travis Head©, Matthew Short, Chris Lynn, Alex Carey(wk), Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Benjamin Manenti, Cameron Boyce, Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Peter Siddle