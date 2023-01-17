SIX vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Top Recommended Stories
SIX vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Coffs Harbour, Australia 1.45 PM IST 17th January, Tuesday
Here is the FanCode Big Bash League 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SIX vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, SIX vs STR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SIX vs STR Playing 11s KFC Big Bash League 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League 2022 Series.
SIX vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers, Playing 11s For Today's Match Coffs Harbour, Australia 1.45 PM IST 17th January, Tuesday.
TOSS – The KFC Big Bash League 2022 match toss between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers will take place at 1.15 PM IST
Time – 17th January, Tuesday
Venue:C.ex Coffs International Stadium, Coffs Harbour, Australia.
SIX vs STR Dream11 Team
Keeper – Joshua Phillippe, Alex Carey(vc)
Batsmen – Chris Lynn, James Vince, Jordan Silk
All-rounders – Sean Abbott, Mathew Short (C), Hayden Kerr
Bowlers – Peter Siddle, Ben Dwarshius, Wes Agar.
SIX vs STR Probable Playing XIs
Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe(wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques©, Jordan Silk, Dan Christian, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Chris Jordan, Todd Murphy, Izharulhaq Naveed
Adelaide Strikers: Travis Head©, Matthew Short, Chris Lynn, Alex Carey(wk), Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Benjamin Manenti, Cameron Boyce, Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Peter Siddle
