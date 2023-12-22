SIX vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
SIX vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 1:45 PM IST December 22, Friday
Here is the Dream 11 of SIX vs STR KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SIX vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, SIX vs STR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SIX vs STR Playing 11s KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League 2023 Series.
SIX vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Here is the Dream 11 of SIX vs STR KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SIX vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, SIX vs STR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SIX vs STR Playing 11s KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League 2023 Series. SIX vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 1:45 PM IST December 22, Friday.
Trending Now
TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League 2023 match toss between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers will take place at 1:15 PM IST
You may like to read
Time: 8th December 2023, 1:45 PM IST
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.
SIX vs STR Dream11 Team
Wicket-Keeper: Josh Philippe
Batters: James Vince and Thomas Kelly
All-Rounders: Tom Curran, Hayden Kerr and Moises Henriques
Bowlers: Steve O’Keefe, Sean Abbott, Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce and Brendan Doggett
Captain: Steve O’Keefe
Vice-Captain: Thomas Kelly
Bowlers: Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa
SIX vs STR Probable Playing XIs
Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Hayden Kerr, Jack Edwards, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Todd Murphy, Steve O’Keefe
Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), D’Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald, Adam Hose, Jamie Overton, James Bazley, Harry Nielsen (wk), Wes Agar, David Payne, Cameron Boyce
Squads:
Adelaide Strikers (STR) Squad: Chris Lynn, David Payne, Cameron Boyce, Jamie Overton, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Matthew Short, James Bazley, Adam Hose, Henry Thornton, Henry Hunt, Wes Agar, Jake Weatherald, Brendan Doggett, D’Arcy Short, Harry Nielsen, Benjamin Manenti, Josh Kann and Thomas Kelly
Sydney Sixers (SIX) Squad: Steven Smith, Moises Henriques, Steve O’Keefe, James Vince, Jackson Bird, Sean Abbott, Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Ryan Hadley, Josh Philippe, Todd Murphy, Hayden Kerr, Mitchell Perry, Izharulhaq Naveed and Joel Davies
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.