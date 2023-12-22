Home

SIX vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, Playing 11s For Today's Match Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 1:45 PM IST December 22, Friday

SIX vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 1:45 PM IST December 22, Friday

Here is the Dream 11 of SIX vs STR KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SIX vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, SIX vs STR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SIX vs STR Playing 11s KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League 2023 Series.

SIX vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League 2023 match toss between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers will take place at 1:15 PM IST

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League 2023 match toss between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers will take place at 1:15 PM IST

Time: 8th December 2023, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

SIX vs STR Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Josh Philippe

Batters: James Vince and Thomas Kelly

All-Rounders: Tom Curran, Hayden Kerr and Moises Henriques

Bowlers: Steve O’Keefe, Sean Abbott, Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce and Brendan Doggett

Captain: Steve O’Keefe

Vice-Captain: Thomas Kelly

Bowlers: Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa

SIX vs STR Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Hayden Kerr, Jack Edwards, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Todd Murphy, Steve O’Keefe

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), D’Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald, Adam Hose, Jamie Overton, James Bazley, Harry Nielsen (wk), Wes Agar, David Payne, Cameron Boyce

Squads:

Adelaide Strikers (STR) Squad: Chris Lynn, David Payne, Cameron Boyce, Jamie Overton, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Matthew Short, James Bazley, Adam Hose, Henry Thornton, Henry Hunt, Wes Agar, Jake Weatherald, Brendan Doggett, D’Arcy Short, Harry Nielsen, Benjamin Manenti, Josh Kann and Thomas Kelly

Sydney Sixers (SIX) Squad: Steven Smith, Moises Henriques, Steve O’Keefe, James Vince, Jackson Bird, Sean Abbott, Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Ryan Hadley, Josh Philippe, Todd Murphy, Hayden Kerr, Mitchell Perry, Izharulhaq Naveed and Joel Davies

