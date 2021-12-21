SIX vs STR Dream11 Team Predictions Big Bash League T20

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SIX vs STR at Sydney Cricket Ground: In match no. 16 of Big Bash League T20 tournament, Adelaide Strikers will take on Sydney Sixers at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The Big Bash League T20 SIX vs STR match will start at 1:45 PM IST – December 21. Sydney Sixers are in an excellent position at the moment, having won 3 of their 4 matches. Josh Philippe has been the main reason behind their success. Adelaide Strikers, on the other hand, are off to a shaky start in this tournament. They managed to win only one game so far. They are badly missing their key players Alex Carey and Travis Head who are on national duty. Here is the Big Bash League T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SIX vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, SIX vs STR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SIX vs STR Probable XIs Big Bash League T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League T20.

TOSS: The Big Bash League T20 toss between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers will take place at 1:15 PM IST – December 21.

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground.

Live Streaming: SONYLIV app, SonySports network.

SIX vs STR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Josh Phillippe (C),

Batters – James Vince, Jordan Silk, Matt Renshaw, Jake Weatherald (VC),

All-rounders – Moises Henriques, Dan Christian, Matthew Short,

Bowlers – Chris Jordan, Daniel Worrall, Rashid Khan

SIX vs STR Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Moises Henriques (C), Dan Christian, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Chris Jordan, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy.

Adelaide Strikers: Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short, Harry Nielson (wk), Jonathan Wells, Matt Renshaw, Thomas Kelly, Liam Scott, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Fawad Ahmed, Peter Siddle (C).

SIX vs STR Squads

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Moises Henriques (Captain), Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Chris Jordan, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Lloyd Pope, Hayden Kerr, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Todd Murphy, Nick Winter.

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen (wk), Jonathan Wells, Thomas Kelly, Liam Scott, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle (Captain), Fawad Ahmed, Wes Agar, George Garton, Henry Hunt, Spencer Johnson, Liam O Connor, Matt Renshaw.

