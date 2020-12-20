Dream11 Team Prediction

SIX vs STR KFC Big Bash League – T20 Match 11: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers T20 at Bellerive Oval, Hobart 1:45 PM IST December 20 Sunday:

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SIX vs STR, KFC Big Bash League – T20, Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team Player List, Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – SIX vs STR KFC Big Bash League – T20, Online Cricket Tips – Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers KFC Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers will take place at 1:15 PM IST – December 20.

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

SIX vs STR My Dream11 Team

Josh Philippe(w), Jake Weatherald, James Vince, Jonathan Wells, Jack Edwards, Carlos Brathwaite, Daniel Christian(c), Peter Siddle, Daniel Worrall, Ben Dwarshuis, Rashid Khan

SQUADS

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe(w), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes(c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve OKeefe, Ben Manenti, Gurinder Sandhu, Jackson Bird, Jason Holder, Jake Ball, Mickey Edwards, Lloyd Pope, Thomas Rogers, Justin Avendano, Nicholas Bertus, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Hayden Kerr

Adelaide Strikers: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w/c), Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Danny Briggs, Cameron Valente, Jake Lehmann, Harry Nielsen, Liam O Connor, Spencer Johnson, Liam Scott, Harry Conway

