SIX vs STR Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's SIX vs STR at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Here is the KFC Big Bash League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and SIX vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, SIX vs STR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SIX vs STR Probable XIs Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League – T20.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers will take place at 1.25 PM IST – January 26.

Time: 1.55 PM IST.

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

SIX vs STR My Dream11 Team

Alex Carey, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Jonathan Wells, Justin Avendano, Dan Christian, Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steve O’Keefe, Ben Dwarshuis, Peter Siddle

Captain: Matthew Short Vice-Captain: Moises Henriques

SIX vs STR Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Justin Avendano, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Nicholas Bertus, Dan Christian, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Lyon, Steve O’Keefe

Adelaide Strikers: Alex Carey (wk), Matthew Short, Travis Head, Ian Cockbain, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Thomas Kelly, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle (c), Harry Conway, Fawad Ahmed