SIX vs THU Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 34: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder, 1:45 PM IST

SIX vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2023, Match 34 (credit: Twitter)

SIX vs THU Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: J Philippe, C Bancroft

Batters: J Vince, A Hales

All-rounders: J Edwards, D Sams, M Henriques, C Green

Bowlers: B Dwarshuis, S Abbott, T Sangha

SIX vs THU Probable Playing XIs

SIX Playing XI: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Jack Edwards, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Todd Murphy, Steve O’Keefe.

THU Playing XI: David Warner, Alex Hales, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha.

Squads:

Sydney Thunder Squad: David Warner, Alex Hales, Cameron Bancroft, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Matthew Gilkes(w), Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Chris Green(c), Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha, Oliver Davies, Liam Doddrell, Toby Gray, Liam Hatcher, William Salzmann, Jason Sangha

Sydney Sixers Squad: Josh Philippe(w), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques(c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Todd Murphy, Steve OKeefe, Steven Smith, Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ryan Hadley, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Perry

