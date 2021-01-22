SIX vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction BBL

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's SIX vs THU at Adelaide Oval

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

SIX vs THU My Dream11 Team

Josh Philippe (captain), Daniel Christian (vice-captain),Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Daniel Hughes, Usman Khawaja, James Vince, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha, Steve O’Keefe

SIX vs THU Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Jake Ball, Sean Abbott, Steve O’Keefe, Ben Manenti

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Fergusonm Sam Billings, Brendan Doggett, Oliver Davies, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Milne

SIX vs THU Full Squads

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Justin Avendano, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (captain), Daniel Christian, Jordan Silk, Carlos Brathwaite, Steve OKeefe, Jackson Bird, Jake Ball, Lloyd Pope, Sean Abbott, Nicholas Bertus, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Gurinder Sandhu

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Oliver Davies, Callum Ferguson (captain), Sam Billings (wk), Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha, Jonathan Cook, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Baxter Holt, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain

