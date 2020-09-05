Dream11 Tips And Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Major League Soccer 2020 – Fantasy Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match SJ vs CR at Earthquakes Stadium: In another exciting edge-of-seat encounter of Major League Soccer, Regular Season – 2020, San Jose Earthquakes will take on Colorado Rapids at the Earthquakes Stadium on Saturday night. The Major League Soccer SJ vs CR football match will kick-off at 8 AM IST – September 6. Just when things looked set to be on the uptick for San Jose Earthquakes with the side registering two wins on the bounce, the club encountered the Los Angeles clubs in MLS 2020-21. Beaten 1-5 by Los Angeles in their previous match, San Jose Earthquakes have now shipped 8 goals in their last two defeats. The results have seen the side plummet all the way down into 11th spot in the Western Conference. Also Read - JJB vs JICC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Rome 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Janjua Brescia CC vs Jinnah Brescia CC Semifinal T10 Match at Roma Capanelle Ground 1.30 PM IST September 6

Meanwhile, Colorado Rapids are the perfect team San Jose Earthquakes would have wanted to come across at the moment. Akin to San Jose Earthquakes, Rapids find themselves on merely 8 points from seven fixtures with only goal difference taking them above their adversaries of the day. The live online streaming and TV Broadcast of MLS will not be available for Indian audience. Also Read - SWE vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Nations League 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Sweden vs France Matchday 1 at Friends Arena, Stockholm 12.15 AM IST September 6

Kick-Off Time: The Major League Soccer match between San Jose Earthquakes and Colorado Rapids will start at 8 AM IST. Also Read - JAM vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction Hero CPL T20 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Tridents T20 Match at Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Trinidad 11.45 PM IST September 5

Venue: Earthquakes Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Daniel Vega

Defenders: Oswaldo Alanis (C), Tommy Thompson, Jeremy Kelly

Midfielders: Valeri Qazaishvili (C), Siad Haji, Younes Namli, Cole Bassett

Forwards: Andres Rios, Chris Wondolowski, N Kamara (VC)

SJ vs CR Predicted Playing XIs

San Jose Earthquakes: Matt Bersano, JT Marcinkowski, Daniel Vega, Oswaldo Alanis, Nick Lima, Jacob Akanyirige, Florian Jungwirth, Tommy Thompson, Shea Salinas, Guram Kashia, Marcos Lopez.

Colorado Rapids: Abraham Rodriguez, Andre Rawls, Clint Irwin, William Yarbrough, Jeremy Kelly, Sam Vines, Sebastian Anderson, Abdul Rwatubyaye, Kortne Ford, Danny Wilson, Auston Trusty.

SJ vs CR SQUADS

San Jose Earthquakes (SJ): Daniel Vega, JT Marcinkowski, Matt Bersano, Guram Kashia, Tommy Thompson, Florian Jungwirth, Nick Lima, Oswaldo Alanis, Tanner Beason, Paul Marie, Marcos Lopez, Shea Salinas, Jacob Akanyirige, Casey Walls, Valeri Qazaishvili, Cristian Espinoza, Carlos Fierro, Jackson Yueill, Gilbert Fuentes, Luis Felipe, Jack Skahan, Judson, Siad Haji, Eric Calvillo, Magnus Erikkson, Andres Rios, Chris Wondolowski, Danny Hoesen, Cade Cowell.

Colorado Rapids (CR): Abraham Rodriguez, Andre Rawls, Clint Irwin, William Yarbrough, Jeremy Kelly, Sam Vines, Sebastian Anderson, Abdul Rwatubyaye, Kortne Ford, Danny Wilson, Auston Trusty, Keegan Rosenberry, Lalas Abubakar, Drew Moor, Deklan Wynne, Braian Galvan, Nicolas Benezet, Younes Namli, Andre Shinyashiki, Cole Bassett, Jack Price, Jonathan Lewis, Collen Warner, Nicolas Mezquida, Kellyn Acosta, Niki Jackson, Diego Rubio, Kei Kamara.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CR Dream11 Team/ SJ Dream11 Team/ Colorado Rapids Dream11 Team/ San Jose Earthquakes Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.