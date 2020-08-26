Dream11 Tips And Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Major League Soccer 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match SJ vs PT at Earthquakes Stadium: In the upcoming Major League soccer fixture on Wednesday night, San Jose Earthquakes will take on Portland Timbers at the Earthquakes Stadium on August 27 in India. The MLS match between San Jose Earthquakes and Portland Timbers will kick-off at 8 AM IST. In their last match, Portland Timbers were stunned against Seattle Sounders as they suffered a 0-3 on Sunday. Meanwhile, for San Jose Earthquakes, they will be featuring in their first game of the season and will be keen on starting off with a win that could do their confidence a world of good. The Portland Timbers have won four and lost one of their last five games, while, the Earthquakes have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five. The live online streaming and TV Broadcast of MLS will not be available for the Indian audience.

Kick-Off Time: The Major League Soccer match between San Jose Earthquakes and Portland Timbers will start at 8 AM IST.

Venue: Earthquakes Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Steve Clark

Defenders: Dario Zuparic (VC), Larrys Mabiala, Jorge Villafana, Guram Kashia

Midfielders: Valeri Qazaishvili (C), Cristian Espinoza, Carlos Fierro

Forwards: Andres Rios, Jeremy Ebobisse, Sebastian Blanco

SJ vs PT Predicted Playing XIs

San Jose Earthquakes: Matt Bersano, JT Marcinkowski, Daniel Vega, Oswaldo Alanis, Nick Lima, Jacob Akanyirige, Florian Jungwirth, Tommy Thompson, Shea Salinas, Guram Kashia, Marcos Lopez.

Portland Timbers: Steve Clark, Dario Zuparic, Larrys Mabiala, Jorge Villafana, Chris Duvall, Diego Valeri, Eryk Williamson, Diego Chara, Jeremy Ebobisse, Sebastian Blanco, Marvin Loria.

SJ vs PT SQUADS

San Jose Earthquakes (SJ): Daniel Vega, JT Marcinkowski, Matt Bersano, Guram Kashia, Tommy Thompson, Florian Jungwirth, Nick Lima, Oswaldo Alanis, Tanner Beason, Paul Marie, Marcos Lopez, Shea Salinas, Jacob Akanyirige, Casey Walls, Valeri Qazaishvili, Cristian Espinoza, Carlos Fierro, Jackson Yueill, Gilbert Fuentes, Luis Felipe, Jack Skahan, Judson, Siad Haji, Eric Calvillo, Magnus Erikkson, Andres Rios, Chris Wondolowski, Danny Hoesen, Cade Cowell.

Portland Timbers (PT): Steve Clark, Jeff Attinella, Aljaz Ivacic, Bill Tuiloma, Jorge Villafana, Chris Duvall, Larrys Mabiala, Julio Cascante, Marco Farfan, Dario Zuparic, Zac McGraw, Pablo Bonilla, Andres Flores, Cristian Paredes, Yimmi Chara, Dairon Asprilla, Diego Valeri, Eryk Williamson, Diego Chara, Tomas Conechny, Marvin Loria, Renzo Zambrano, Blake Bodily, Sebastian Blanco, Andy Polo, Felipe Mora, Jeremy Ebobisse, Jaroslaw Niezgoda.

