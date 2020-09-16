Dream11 Tips And Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Major League Soccer 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match SJ vs PT at Earthquakes Stadium: In the upcoming Major League soccer fixture on Wednesday late night, San Jose Earthquakes will take on Portland Timbers at the Earthquakes Stadium – September 17 in India. The MLS match between San Jose Earthquakes and Portland Timbers will kick-off at 7 AM IST. The hosts – San Jose Earthquakes are going through an underwhelming run of form and are yet to register their first win post the lock down. San Jose currently occupy the 11th spot in the Western Conference with just 10 points on board and are in desperate need for a change in fortunes. On the other hand, Portland Timbers are in at sixth with 14 points from 10 games and are on the back of a 4-2 defeat to LAFC. The Timbers will be eager to return to winning ways and a game against a struggling San Jose Earthquakes might work in their favour. Also Read - MRR vs CEL Dream11 Team Prediction Scottish League 2020-21: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's St Mirren vs Celtic Football Match at Simple Digital Arena 12.15 AM IST Thursday September 17

Kick-Off Time: The Major League Soccer 2020-21 match between San Jose Earthquakes and Portland Timbers will start at 7 AM IST – September 17. Also Read - PSG vs MET Dream11 Team Prediction Ligue 1 2020-21: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Paris Saint-Germain vs FC Metz Football Match at Parc des Princes 12.30 AM IST Thursday September 17

Venue: Earthquakes Stadium. Also Read - SUR vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Surrey vs Sussex T20 Match at Kennington Oval, London 11 PM IST - Wednesday, September 16

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Steve Clark

Defenders: Dario Zuparic (VC), Larrys Mabiala, Jorge Villafana, Jacob Akanyirige

Midfielders: Valeri Qazaishvili, Jeremy Ebobisse, Cade Cowell

Forwards: Andres Rios, Chris Wondolowski (C), Diego Valeri (VC)

SJ vs PT Predicted Playing XIs

San Jose Earthquakes: Matt Bersano, JT Marcinkowski, Daniel Vega, Oswaldo Alanis, Nick Lima, Jacob Akanyirige, Florian Jungwirth, Tommy Thompson, Shea Salinas, Guram Kashia, Marcos Lopez.

Portland Timbers: Steve Clark, Dario Zuparic, Larrys Mabiala, Jorge Villafana, Chris Duvall, Diego Valeri, Eryk Williamson, Diego Chara, Jeremy Ebobisse, Sebastian Blanco, Marvin Loria.

SJ vs PT SQUADS

San Jose Earthquakes (SJ): Matt Bersano, JT Marcinkowski, Daniel Vega, Oswaldo Alanis, Nick Lima, Jacob Akanyirige, Florian Jungwirth, Tommy Thompson, Shea Salinas, Guram Kashia, Marcos Lopez, Paul Marie, Tanner Beason, Casey Walls, Eric Calvillo, Luis Felipe, Gilbert Fuentes, Valeri Qazaishvili, Jackson Yueill, Siad Haji, Judson, Cristian Espinoza, Carlos Fierro, Chris Wondolowski, Magnus Eriksson, Danny Hoesen, Cade Cowell, Andres Rios.

Portland Timbers (PT): Steve Clark, Jeff Attinella, Aljaz Ivacic, Bill Tuiloma, Jorge Villafana, Chris Duvall, Larrys Mabiala, Julio Cascante, Marco Farfan, Dario Zuparic, Zac McGraw, Pablo Bonilla, Andres Flores, Cristian Paredes, Yimmi Chara, Dairon Asprilla, Diego Valeri, Eryk Williamson, Diego Chara, Tomas Conechny, Marvin Loria, Renzo Zambrano, Blake Bodily, Sebastian Blanco, Andy Polo, Felipe Mora, Jeremy Ebobisse, Jaroslaw Niezgoda.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PT Dream11 Team/ SJ Dream11 Team/ Portland Timbers Dream11 Team/ San Jose Earthquakes Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction MSL 2020-21/ Online Football Tips and more.