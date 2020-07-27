Dream11 Tips And Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Major League Soccer 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match SJ vs RSLC at Earthquakes Stadium: In the upcoming round of 16 Major League soccer fixture on Monday night, San Jose Earthquakes will take on Real Salt Lake at the Earthquakes Stadium on July 28 in India. The MLS match between San Jose Earthquakes and Real Salt Lake will kick-off at 6AM IST. Real Salt Lake reached the final 16 with a third-place finish in Group C. They bagged four points with one victory in the group stage. Meanwhile, San Jose finished top of Group F bagging seven points in all.

Kick-Off Time: The Major League Soccer match between San Jose Earthquakes and Real Salt Lake will start at 6 AM IST.

Venue: Earthquakes Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: David Ochoa

Defenders: Aaron Herrera, Marcelo Silva, Guram Kashia, Tommy Thompson

Midfielders: Albert Rusnak, Valeri Qazaishvili, Cristian Espinoza

Forwards: Sam Johnson, Damir Kreilach, Magnus Erikkson (C)

SJ vs RSLC Predicted Playing XIs

San Jose Earthquakes: Kashia, Thompson, Lima, Alanis, Eriksson, Espinoza, Qazashvii, Vega, Judson, Yueill, Rios.

Real Salt Lake: Zac MacMath, David Ochoa, Andrew Putna, Justen Glad, Nedum Onuoha, Marcelo Silva, Donny Toia, Aaron Herrera, Erik Holt, Ashtone Morgan, Alvin Jones.

SJ vs RSLC SQUADS

San Jose Earthquakes (SJ): Daniel Vega, JT Marcinkowski, Matt Bersano, Guram Kashia, Tommy Thompson, Florian Jungwirth, Nick Lima, Oswaldo Alanis, Tanner Beason, Paul Marie, Marcos Lopez, Shea Salinas, Jacob Akanyirige, Casey Walls, Valeri Qazaishvili, Cristian Espinoza, Carlos Fierro, Jackson Yueill, Gilbert Fuentes, Luis Felipe, Jack Skahan, Judson, Siad Haji, Eric Calvillo, Magnus Erikkson, Andres Rios, Chris Wondolowski, Danny Hoesen, Cade Cowell.

Real Salt Lake (RSLC): Zac MacMath, David Ochoa, Andrew Putna, Justen Glad, Nedum Onuoha, Marcelo Silva, Donny Toia, Aaron Herrera, Erik Holt, Ashtone Morgan, Alvin Jones, Albert Rusnak, Damir Kreilach, Everton Luiz, Kyle Beckerman, Justin Meram, Justin Portillo, Nick Besler, Luke Mulholland, Pablo Ruiz, Jeizon Ramirez, Maikel Chang, Luis Arriaga, Tate Schmitt, Julian Vazquez, Christopher Garcia, Sam Johnson, Corey Baird, Giuseppe Rossi, Douglas Martinez, Milan Iloski.

