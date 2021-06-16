SJDC vs DOHS Dream11 Team Prediction Dhaka T20

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club vs Old DOHS Sports Club Dream11 Team Prediction Dhaka T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SJDC vs DOHS at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan: In match no. 56 of Dhaka T20 tournament, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will lock horns with the Old DOHS Sports Club at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan on Wednesday. The Dhaka T20 SJDC vs DOHS match will start at 8:30 AM IST – June 16. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club has witnessed mixed results in the Dhaka T20 League, winning five of their eight games. They have ten points overall. On the other hand, Old DOHS Sports Club have won just won two out of their nine Dhaka T20 matches. The team are on the cusp of an exit from the tournament. Here is the Dhaka T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SJDC vs DOHS Dream11 Team Prediction, SJDC vs DOHS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, SJDC vs DOHS Probable XIs Dhaka T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club vs Old DOHS Sports Club, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dhaka T20.

TOSS: The Dhaka T20 toss between Old DOHS Sports Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will take place at 8 AM IST – June 16.

Time: 8:30 AM IST.

Venue: Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan.

SJDC vs DOHS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nurul Hasan

Batsmen: Mohammad Ashraful, Anamul Haque, Nasir Hossain, Rakhin Ahmed, Anisul Islam Emon

All-rounders: Nasir Hossain

Bowlers: Tanvir Islam, Elias Sunny, Salauddin Sakil, Rakibul Hasan

SJDC vs DOHS Probable Playing 11s

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club: Nurul Hasan (C/wk), Anamul Haque, Ebadot Hossain, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Mohammad Ashraful, Elias Sunny, Nasir Hossain, Salauddin Sakil, Shykat Ali, Tanbir Hayder, Ziaur Rahman.

Old DOHS Sports Club: Anisul Islam Emon, Mohaiminul Khan Sourabh, Mohammad Rakib, Rakibul Hasan, Alis Al Islam, Azaduzzaman Payel, Rahawat Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Rashid, Rakhin Ahmed, Amit Hasan.

SJDC vs DOHS Squads

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club: Mashrafe Mortaza, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Ashraful, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Ziaur Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Tanvir Haider, Mohammad Ilyas, Fardeen Hasan Ani, Enamul Haque Enam, Salauddin Shakil, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Mehrab Hossain Joshi, Suhrawardi Shuvo, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shakil Ali, Abdul Halim.

Old DOHS Sports Club: Anisul Islam Emon, Raihan Rafsan, Mohaiminul Khan Sourabh, Mohammad Rakib, Minhazul Abedin Sabbir, Rakibul Hasan, Alis Al Islam, Mohammad Sentu, Hamidul Islam Shimul, Gazi Sohel Rana Sagar, Azaduzzaman Payel, Rahawat Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Rashid, Rakhin Ahmed, Amit Hasan, Shahnaz Ahmed.

