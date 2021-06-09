SJDC vs PAR Dream11 Team Prediction Dhaka T20

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club vs Partex Sporting Club Dream11 Team Prediction Dhaka T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s SJDC vs PAR at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan: In match no. 33 of Dhaka T20 tournament, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will lock horns with the Partex Sporting Club at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan on Thursday. The Dhaka T20 SJDC vs PAR match will start at 8:30 AM IST – June 10. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club have been performing well but are a little unlucky at times because of which they are currently at the seventh position in the table. They have won two out of their five matches. On the other hand, we have Partex Sporting Club who are yet to win a single match after five games. Here is the Dhaka T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SJDC vs PAR Dream11 Team Prediction, SJDC vs PAR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, SJDC vs PAR Probable XIs Dhaka T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club vs Partex Sporting Club, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dhaka T20. Also Read - SS vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction Spice Isle T10 Match 30: Captain, Fantasy Tips - Saffron Strikers vs Ginger Generals, Playing 11s, Team News From National Cricket Stadium at 11:30 PM IST June 9 Friday

TOSS: The Dhaka T20 toss between Partex Sporting Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will take place at 8 AM IST – June 10. Also Read - CC vs CP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Spice Isle T10: Captain, Vice-captain - Clove Challengers vs Cinnamon Pacers Match 29, Today's Playing 11s, Team News From National Stadium at 9:30 PM IST June 9 Wednesday

Time: 8:30 AM IST. Also Read - NW vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction Spice Isle T10 Match 28: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips - Nutmeg Warriors vs Bay Leaf Blasters, Playing 11s, Team News From National Stadium at 7 PM IST June 9 Wednesday

Venue: Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan.

SJDC vs PAR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Dhiman Ghosh

Batsmen – Abbas Musa Alve, Nasir Hossain, Mohammad Ashraful

All-rounders – Tasamul Haque (C), Ziaur Rahman, Anamul Haque Enam (VC)

Bowlers – Jaynul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Rajibul Islam, Elias Sunny

SJDC vs PAR Probable Playing 11s

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club: Shykat Ali, Mohammad Ashraful, Nasir Hossain, Nurul Hasan (C/WK), Tanbir Hayder, Ziaur Rahman, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Anamul Haque Enam, Elias Sunny, Salauddin Sakil, Ebadot Hossain.

Partex Sporting Club: Joynul Islam, Tasamul Haque, Rabiul Islam, Jubair Hossain Likhon, Moin Khan, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Nihaduzzaman, Hasanuzzaman, Abbas Musa Alvi, Sayed Alam Rizvi, Sagir Hossain Shuvro.

SJDC vs PAR Squads

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club: Mashrafe Mortaza, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Ashraful, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Ziaur Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Tanvir Haider, Mohammad Ilyas, Fardeen Hasan Ani, Enamul Haque Enam, Salauddin Shakil, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Mehrab Hossain Joshi, Suhrawardi Shuvo, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shakil Ali, Abdul Halim.

Partex Sporting Club: Rabiul Islam, Sagir Hossain Shuvo, Nihaduzzaman, Abbas Musa Alvi, Joynul Islam, Hasanuzzaman, Sayed Alam Rizvi, Moin Khan, Tasamul Haque, Jubair Hossain Likhon, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Shahbaz Chauhan, Dhiman Ghosh, Izharul Islam Kanon, Rony Hossain, Mosaddek Iftekhar Rahi, Shafiul Hayat Hridoy.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PAR Dream11 Team/ SJDC Dream11 Team/ Partex Sporting Club Dream11 Team Prediction/ Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Dhaka T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.