SJDC vs SCC Dream11 Team Prediction Dhaka T20

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club vs Shinepukur Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction Dhaka T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s SJDC vs SCC at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan: In match no. 17 of Dhaka T20 tournament, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will lock horns with the Shinepukur Cricket Club at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan on Friday. The Dhaka T20 SJDC vs SCC match will start at 1 PM IST – June 4. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club are presently lying at the sixth position in the points table, with one win and one defeat. They lost to Gazi Group Cricketers by seven wickets in their last match. Meanwhile, Shinepukur Cricket Club have played two matches and have lost both of them. Here is the Dhaka T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SJDC vs SCC Dream11 Team Prediction, SJDC vs SCC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, SJDC vs SCC Probable XIs Dhaka T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club vs Shinepukur Cricket Club, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dhaka T20. Also Read - SGH vs FCT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Kiel: Captain, Vice-captain - SG Hameln vs First Contact, Probable Playing XIs For Today's Match 17 at Kiel Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST June 4 Friday

TOSS: The Dhaka T20 toss between Shinepukur Cricket Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will take place at 12.30 PM IST – June 4. Also Read - NW vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Spice Isle T10 Match 12: Captain, Vice-captain - Nutmeg Warriors vs Clove Challengers, Playing 11s, Team News From National Cricket Stadium at 11:30 PM IST June 3 Thursday

Time: 1 PM IST. Also Read - BLB vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction Spice Isle T10: Captain, Vice-captain - Bay Leaf Blasters vs Saffron Strikers, Fantasy Tips, Playing 11s of Match 11 From National Cricket Stadium at 9:30 PM IST June 3 Thursday

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

SJDC vs SCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Nurul Hasan

Batsmen – M Ashraf, N Hossain, S Ali, T Hasan

All-rounders – T Hridoy, S Khan, A H Enam

Bowlers – T Islam, S Sakil, H Murad

SJDC vs SCC Probable Playing 11s

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club: Nurul Hasan(C/wk), Anamul Haque, Ebadot Hossain, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Mohammad Ashraful, Elias Sunny, Nasir Hossain, Salauddin Sakil, Shykat Ali, Tanbir Hayder, Ziaur Rahman.

Shinepukur Cricket Club: Towhid Hridoy (C), Hasan Murad, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Robiul Haque, Robiul Islam, Sabbir Hossain, Sajjadul Haque, Sumon Khan, Tanvir Islam, Tanzid Hasan.

SJDC vs SCC Squads

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club: Mashrafe Mortaza, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Ashraful, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Ziaur Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Tanvir Haider, Mohammad Ilyas, Fardeen Hasan Ani, Enamul Haque Enam, Salauddin Shakil, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Mehrabi.

Shinepukur Cricket Club: Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyaan, Mohor Sheikh Antor, Pritam Kumar, Robiul Islam, Sajjadul Haque Ripon, Hasan Murad, Tanvir Islam, Sumon Khan, Rabiul Haque, Iftekhar Sajjad Rony, Sheikh Jubair Hossain Sakib, Akishur Rahman Nabil, Avishek Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Sabbir Hossain.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SCC Dream11 Team/ SJDC Dream11 Team/ Shinepukur Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction/ Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Dhaka T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.