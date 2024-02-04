SJFI And DSJA Honour PT Usha With ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’

Home

Legendary sprinter and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha was conferred with the 'Lifetime Achievement' award by SJFI and DSJA.

New Delhi: Legendary sprinter and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha on Sunday was conferred with the ‘Lifetime Achievement’ award by the Sports Journalists Federation of India (SJFI) and Delhi Sports Journalists Association (DSJA) at the National Sports Club of India in New Delhi.

To honour her stellar sporting career, Ms Usha was presented with a medallion, a citation, and a memento on occasion. The ceremony was graced by Guest of Honours Shri Rajeev Shukla, Member of Parliament – Rajya Sabha and Vice President, BCCI, and former Indian shooter Shri Jaspal Rana.

Ms PT Usha is the fifth recipient of the SJFI and DSJA ‘Lifetime Achievement’ award after tennis legend Mr. Vijay Amritraj, former badminton icon Mr. Prakash Padukone, India’s legendary cricketer Mr. Sunil Gavaskar and former sprinter Shri Milkha Singh. Ms Usha, throughout her memorable career between 1977 and 2000, won 103 international medals for India. She also claimed four Gold Medals and seven Silver medals in Asian Games, and competed across three editions of the Olympics.

Speaking at the event, Ms Usha said, “I am grateful that my career achievements are being remembered till today. During my time, we did not have all the facilities that are available with athletes in today’s age – overseas training, nutrition, sports psychologist, and sports science among others. Now that I am working at IOA, our effort is to focus on the Paris Olympics. After that we will shift our attention to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make India a sporting power by 2036.”

Shri Rajeev Shukla, Member of Parliament – Rajya Sabha said, “PT Usha deserves the honour presented to her. She is an icon and a guiding spirit for the sportspersons in the country. Now she has been given a difficult task of administering the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), and we are confident she will be able to navigate through these waters effectively.”

