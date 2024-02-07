Home

SJH vs AB Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 8 PM IST

SJH vs AB Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024: All You Need To Know

SJH vs ABD Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles

Batters: Laurie Evans, Sam Hain(c), Alishan Sharafu

All-rounders: Andre Russell(vc), Sean Williams, Sunil Narine, Daniel Sams, David Willey

Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Maheesh Theekshana.

SJH vs ABD Probable Playing XIs

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: JM Clarke, MS Pepper (wk), A Sharafu, SR Hain, LJ Evans, RS Bopara, IM Wasim, SP Narine (C), DJ Willey, J Little, Ali Khan

Sharjah Warriors: N Dickwella (wk), MJ Guptill, Joe Denly, T Kohler-Cadmore (C), LS Livingstone, SC Williams, DR Sams, M Theekshana, Muhammad Jawadullah, AU Rashid, Junaid Siddique.

Squads

Sharjah Warriors: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Johnson Charles, Mark Deyal, Sean Williams, Basil Hameed, Lewis Gregory (c), Daniel Sams, James Fuller, Chris Woakes, Mark Watt, Maheesh Theekshana, Muhammad Jawadullah, Kusal Mendis, Christopher Sole, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Qais Ahmad, Dilshan Madushanka, Junaid Siddique, Martin Guptill, Joe Denly, Nilansh Keswani

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Joe Clarke, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Alishan Sharafu, Sam Hain, Laurie Evans, Andre Russell, Sagar Kalyan, Imad Wasim, Sunil Narine (c), David Willey, Marchant de Lange, Ali Khan, Andries Gous, Jake Lintott, Adhitya Shetty, Sabir Ali, Sabir Ali Rao, Brandon McMullen, Matiullah Khan, Joshua Little, Charith Asalanka, Ravi Bopara

