SJH vs ABD Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 23: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 8:00 PM IST
SJH vs ABD Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 23: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 8:00 PM IST: Lewis Gregory’s Sharjah Warriors are set to take on Sunil Narine’s Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in match 232 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, on February 5. The Knights have the opportunity to get a solid hold of the second spot on the points table and on the other hand, the Warriors are at the bottom of the table but can easily get to the second or third spot after winning this match.
SJH vs ABD Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-keeper: Johnson Charles
Batters: Laurie Evans, Sam Hain, Joe Denly
All-rounders: Andre Russell, Daniel Sams, Sunil Narine, David Willey, Sean Williams
Bowlers: M Theekshana, Chris Woakes
SJH vs ABD Possible Playing XIs
Sharjah Warriors: Niroshan Dickwella, Johnson Charles, Sean Williams, Lewis Gregory (C), Daniel Sams, Basil Hameed, Mark Dayal, James Fuller, Chris Woakes, Maheesh Theekshana, Muhammad Jawadullah
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Alishan Sharafu, Joe Clarke, Sam Hain, Michael Kyle Pepper, Sagar Kalyan, Laurie Evans, Andre Russell, Imad Wasim, David Willey, Sunil Narine (C), Josh Little
Squads
Sharjah Warriors: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Johnson Charles, Mark Deyal, Sean Williams, Basil Hameed, Lewis Gregory(c), Daniel Sams, James Fuller, Chris Woakes, Mark Watt, Maheesh Theekshana, Muhammad Jawadullah, Joe Denly, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Junaid Siddique, Martin Guptill, Kusal Mendis, Christopher Sole, Qais Ahmad, Dilshan Madushanka, Nilansh Keswani
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Joe Clarke, Michael-Kyle Pepper(w), Alishan Sharafu, Sagar Kalyan, Sam Hain, Laurie Evans, Imad Wasim, Andre Russell, David Willey, Sunil Narine(c), Joshua Little, Ali Khan, Matiullah Khan, Marchant de Lange, Andries Gous, Ravi Bopara, Adhitya Shetty, Jake Lintott
