SJH vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 14: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals, 8:00 PM IST

SJH vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 14: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals, 8:00 PM IST: Tom Kohler-Cadmore-led Sharjah Warriors is set to take on David Warner’s Dubai Capitals in match 14 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, on January 29. Both teams currently have four points and will be eyeing a stronger position on the points table.

SJH vs DUB Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Johnson Charles, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sam Billings

Batters: David Warner, Tom Kohler Cadmore

All-rounders: Daniel Sams, Sikandar Raza, Roelof van der Merwe, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Maheesh Theekshana

SJH vs DUB Possible Playing XIs

Sharjah Warriors: Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c), Joe Denly, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lewis Gregory, Basil Hameed, Daniel Sams, Chris Woakes, Muhammad Jawadullah, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

Dubai Capitals: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), David Warner (c), Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Rahul Chopra, Roelof van der Merwe, Akif Raja, Kane Richardson, Dushmantha Chameera, Jake Fraser-McGurk

Squads

Sharjah Warriors: Martin Guptill, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore(c), Niroshan Dickwella(w), Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Basil Hameed, Daniel Sams, Chris Woakes, Maheesh Theekshana, Muhammad Jawadullah, Dilshan Madushanka, Qais Ahmad, Christopher Sole, Junaid Siddique, James Fuller, Mark Watt, Mark Deyal, Nilansh Keswani

Dubai Capitals: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), David Warner(c), Ben Dunk, Sam Billings, Rahul Chopra, Sikandar Raza, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Roelof van der Merwe, Akif Raja, Dushmantha Chameera, Kane Richardson, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Max Holden, Paul van Meekeren, Vriitya Aravind, Haider Ali

