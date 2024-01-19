By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
SJH vs GUL Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 1: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants, 8:00 PM IST
SJH vs GUL Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 1: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants, 8:00 PM IST: James Vince-led Gulf Giants are set to take on Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s Sharjah Warriors in the opening match of the latest edition of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, on January 19. Gulf Giants’ are the defending champions and would like a winning start to this tournament. On the other hand, Sharjah Warriors had an underwhelming season that they would like to change this time around.
SHW vs GUL Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-keepers: Johnson Charles, Jordan Cox
Batters: Martin Guptill, Chris Lynn, T Kohler-Cadmore
All-rounders: L Gregory, Carlos Braithwaite, Jamie Overton, Daniel Sams
Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan
SHW vs GUL Possible Playing XIs
Sharjah Warriors: Johnson Charles (Wk), Martin Guptill, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mark Deyal, Joe Denly, Daniel Sams, Lewis Gregory, Dilshan Madushanka, Chris Woakes, Maheesh Theekshana, Qais Ahmad
Gulf Giants: Jordan Cox, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Lynn, Usman Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Jamie Overton, Chris Jordan, Dominic Drakes, Richard Gleeson, Rehan Ahmedm Sanchit Sharma
Squads
Sharjah Warriors: Martin Guptill, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore(w), Joe Denly, Daniel Sams, Mark Deyal, James Fuller, Christopher Sole, Qais Ahmad, Chris Woakes, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Jawadullah, Nilansh Keswani, Mark Watt, Lewis Gregory
Gulf Giants: Chris Lynn, James Vince(c), Jordan Cox(w), Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, Shimron Hetmyer, Richard Gleeson, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Usman Khan, Rehan Ahmed, Aayan Afzal Khan, Zuhaib Zubair, Sanchit Sharma, Jamie Smith, Dominic Drakes, Saurabh Netravalkar
