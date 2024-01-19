Home

SJH vs GUL Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 1: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants, 8:00 PM IST: James Vince-led Gulf Giants are set to take on Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s Sharjah Warriors in the opening match of the latest edition of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, on January 19. Gulf Giants’ are the defending champions and would like a winning start to this tournament. On the other hand, Sharjah Warriors had an underwhelming season that they would like to change this time around.

SHW vs GUL Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Johnson Charles, Jordan Cox

Batters: Martin Guptill, Chris Lynn, T Kohler-Cadmore

All-rounders: L Gregory, Carlos Braithwaite, Jamie Overton, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan

SHW vs GUL Possible Playing XIs

Sharjah Warriors: Johnson Charles (Wk), Martin Guptill, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mark Deyal, Joe Denly, Daniel Sams, Lewis Gregory, Dilshan Madushanka, Chris Woakes, Maheesh Theekshana, Qais Ahmad

Gulf Giants: Jordan Cox, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Lynn, Usman Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Jamie Overton, Chris Jordan, Dominic Drakes, Richard Gleeson, Rehan Ahmedm Sanchit Sharma

Squads

Sharjah Warriors: Martin Guptill, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore(w), Joe Denly, Daniel Sams, Mark Deyal, James Fuller, Christopher Sole, Qais Ahmad, Chris Woakes, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Jawadullah, Nilansh Keswani, Mark Watt, Lewis Gregory

Gulf Giants: Chris Lynn, James Vince(c), Jordan Cox(w), Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, Shimron Hetmyer, Richard Gleeson, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Usman Khan, Rehan Ahmed, Aayan Afzal Khan, Zuhaib Zubair, Sanchit Sharma, Jamie Smith, Dominic Drakes, Saurabh Netravalkar

