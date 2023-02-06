Home

SJH vs GUL ILT20 Dream11 Team Prediction Match 30: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants International League T20 at Sharjah 7.30 PM IST February 06, Monday

SJH vs GUL ILT20 Dream11 Team Prediction Match 30: All You Need To Know

SJH vs GUL ILT20 Dream11 Team Prediction Match 30: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants International League T20 at Sharjah 7.30 PM IST February 06, Monday.

TOSS: The UAE – T20 match toss between Sharjah Warriors and Gulf Giants, will take place at 7 PM IST – on February 06.

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai Stadium, Dubai

Live Streaming: Zee Cinema.

SJH vs GUL ILT20 Dream11 Team

DJ Malan, Evin Lewis(vc), Muhammad Jawadullah, MP Stoinis(c), MM Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, CA Lynn, JM Vince, CJ Jordan, DC Drakes, Aayan Afzal Khan

SJH vs GUL probable playing XIs

Sharjah Warriors: DJ Malan, Evin Lewis, Muhammad Jawadullah, MP Stoinis, MM Ali(C), Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, T Kohler-Cadmore, Chris Benjamin, Naveen-ul-Haq, Junaid Siddique

Gulf Giants: Shimron Hetmyer, CA Lynn, JM Vince(C), Gerhard Erasmus, D Wiese, Sanchit Sharma, CR Brathwaite, T Banton, CJ Jordan, DC Drakes, Aayan Afzal Khan

