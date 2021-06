Dream11 Team Prediction

SKI vs MTD, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Malta: Captain, Vice-captain – Super Kings vs Mater Dei, Playing XIs For Today's Match 33 & 34 at Marsa Sports Complex at 12:30 PM IST June 23 Wednesday

Super Kings vs Mater Dei Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malta – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SKI vs MTD, ECS T10 Malta, Super Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Mater Dei Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Super Kings vs Mater Dei, Online Cricket Tips Super Kings vs Mater Dei ECS T10 Malta, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Malta.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Malta toss between Super Kings vs Mater Dei will take place at 12 PM IST – June 23. Also Read - ISL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, PSL Eliminator 2: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 9:30 PM IST, 22 June

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex.

SKI vs MTD My Dream11 Team

Affy Khan, Sumair Khan, Cornelius Younus, Antony Dharmaraj, Bikram Arora, Amar Sharma, Varun Prasath, Michael Nazir, Ashok Bishnoi, Ihtisham Ishaq, Faisal Naeem.

Captain: Varun Prasath. Vice-captain: Bikram Arora.

SKI vs MTD Probable Playing XIs

Super Kings

Amar Sharma (C), Sumair Khan, Affy Khan (WK), Bikram Arora, Varun Prasath, Ashok Bishnoi, Gopal Chaturvedi, Ihtisham Ishaq, Rency Jacob, Gurjeet Singh, Yash Singh.

Mater Dei

Sam Aquilina (C & WK), Shrijay Patel, Michael Nazir, Rupan Das, Cornelius Younus, Azeem Sathi, Antony Dharmaraj, Salman Khan, Muthu Kumaran, Shamoon Liaqat, Faisal Naeem.

SQUADS

Super Kings

Sumair Khan, Varun Prasath, Affy Khan (WK), Ashok Bishnoi, Ihtisham Ishaq, Yash Singh, Gurjeet Singh, Umair Saleem, Bikram Arora, Amar Sharma (C), Gopal Chaturvedi, Hasheem Shahzad, Rency Jacob, Ravinder Singh, Suhrid Roy, Sandesh Khatri and Amit Rawat.

Mater Dei

Sam Aquilina (C & WK), Michael Nazir, Muthu Kumaran, Faisal Naeem, Shrijay Patel, Azeem Sathi, Cornelius Younus, Salman Khan, Shamoon Liaqat, Mohit Panchal, Terminder Sappal, Lazar Sharoon, Suleman Muhammad, Atif Sharazy, Antony Dharmaraj, Rupan Das, Uday Maclean, Naresh Medak, Judit Vijexton and Mohammed Sanawar.

