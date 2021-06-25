Dream11 Team Prediction SKI vs SOC

SKI vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ECS T10 Malta Quarterfinal: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Super Kings vs Southern Crusaders, 4:30 PM IST, June 25. Also Read - AUK vs MTD Dream11 Team Hints, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ECS T10 Malta Quarterfinal Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Atlas UTC Knights vs Mater Dei, 2:30 PM IST, June 25

The Super Kings will lock horns against the Southern Crusaders in the third quarter-final of the ECS T10 Malta at the Marsa Sports Complex on Friday. Super Kings have been the most consistent team of ECS T10 Malta and ended Group B after winning all their eight matches. Southern Crusaders have won three matches and lost five in the group stage.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Malta toss between Super Kings vs Southern Crusaders will take place at 4 PM IST – June 25.

Time: 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club.

SKI vs SOC My Dream11 Team

Affy Khan, Michael Goonetilleke, Ryan Bastiansz, Umair Saleem, Zeshan Yousaf, Bikram Arora, Varun Prasath, Hasheem Shahzad, Jojo Thomas, Amar Sharma, Ihtisham Ishaq

Captain: Varun Prasath. Vice-captain: Bikram Arora

SKI vs SWU Probable Playing XIs

Super Kings: Bikram Arora (C), Umair Saleem, Ashok Bishnoi, Rency Jacob, Suhrid Roy, Amar Sharma, Hasheem Shahzad, Sandesh Khatri, Varun Prasath, Affy Khan (WK), Gopal Chaturvedi.

Southern Crusaders: Ryan Bastiansz, Angelo Delardon (wk), Zeshan Yousaf, Jojo Thomas, Michael Goonetilleke (c), Denasa Abeysinghe, Bilal Khan, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Ezhaq Masih, Thilan Perera, Lakshitha Senevirathna

SKI vs SWU Squads

Super Kings: Bikram Arora (C), Gurjeet Singh, Ravinder Singh, Sumair Khan, Umair Saleem, Ashok Bishnoi, Ihtisham Ishaq, Rency Jacob, Suhrid Roy, Amar Sharma, Amit Rawat, Hasheem Shahzad, Sandesh Khatri, Varun Prasath, Affy Khan (WK), Gopal Chaturvedi and Yash Singh.

Southern Crusaders: Michael Goonetilleke (c), Aneel Shahid, Angelo Delardon, Azwan Kamaleen, Bilal Khan, Denasa Abeysinghe, Eardley Chandiram, Eranga Jayawardhana, Ezhaq Masih, Gopal Thakur, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senevirathna, Royal Butt, Ryan Bastiansz, Thilan Perera, Waseem Sajjad, Zeshan Yousaf

