SKI vs SWU Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Malta

Super Kings vs Swieqi United Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malta- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s SKI vs SWU at Marsa Sports Club: In match no. 7 and 8 of ECS T10 Malta tournament, Swieqi United will take on Super Kings at the Marsa Sports Club on Tuesday. The ECS T10 Malta SKI vs SWU match will start at 4:30 PM IST – June 15. Super Kings are undoubtedly one of the best teams in Group B. They have been dominant on the domestic circuit, finishing first and second in the last two Malta T20 tournaments. Swieqi United, on the other hand, will be playing their second tournament since their inception last year. They finished in the penultimate position in the Malta T20 standings on their debut, winning only one of their five matches. Here are the ECS T10 Malta Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SKI vs SWU Dream11 Team Prediction, SKI vs SWU Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, SKI vs SWU Probable XIs ECS T10 Malta, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Super Kings vs Swieqi United, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Malta. Also Read - MTD vs OVR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Malta: Captain, Vice-captain - Mater Dei vs Overseas, Probable Playing XIs For Today's Match 5 at Marsa Sports Club at 12:30 PM IST June 15 Tuesday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Malta toss between Swieqi United and Super Kings will take place at 4 PM IST – June 15. Also Read - ARG vs CHI Dream11 Team Prediction, Copa America 2021, Group A Match: Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Argentina vs Chile Copa America 2020 Match at Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos, Tuesday 15 June, 2:30 AM IST

Time: 4:30 PM IST. Also Read - AUM vs RST Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malta: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips - American University of Malta CC vs Royal Strikers, Probable Playing 11s, Team News at 12:30 PM IST June 14 Monday

Venue: Marsa Sports Club.

SKI vs SWU My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Gopal Chaturvedi

Batsmen – Atta Rabi (VC), Sumair Khan, Gurjeet Singh-II (C)

All-rounders – Rana Amjad, Bikram Arora, Varun Prasath Thamotharam, Mustafa Malik

Bowlers – Hamza Ahmed, Rency Jacob, Amar Sharma

SKI vs SWU Probable Playing XIs

Super Kings: Bikram Arora (C), Umair Saleem, Ashok Bishnoi, Rency Jacob, Suhrid Roy, Amar Sharma, Hasheem Shahzad, Sandesh Khatri, Varun Prasath, Affy Khan (WK), Gopal Chaturvedi.

Swieqi United: Ali Khan, Atta Rabi, Masood Malik, Rana Amjad, Bilal Khan, Hamza Ahmed, Tanveer Ahmed, Mustafa Malik, Umar Khan, Anil Qadir (C/WK), Imran Ameer.

SKI vs SWU Squads

Super Kings: Bikram Arora (C), Gurjeet Singh, Ravinder Singh, Sumair Khan, Umair Saleem, Ashok Bishnoi, Ihtisham Ishaq, Rency Jacob, Suhrid Roy, Amar Sharma, Amit Rawat, Hasheem Shahzad, Sandesh Khatri, Varun Prasath, Affy Khan (WK), Gopal Chaturvedi and Yash Singh.

Swieqi United: Ali Khan, Atta Rabi, Ijaz Hussain, Masood Malik, Rana Amjad, Arslan Ahmed, Bilal Khan, Hamza Ahmed, Iftikhar Hussain, Subeendran Chandran, Tanveer Ahmed, Ajay Mazi, Mustafa Malik, Umar Khan, Vishavjit Hiran, Anil Qadir (C/WK) and Imran Ameer.

