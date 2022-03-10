New Delhi: Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said schemes like Skill India, Khelo India and Fit India have imparted skills to crores of youth in the country and helped in laying the foundation of a strong India.Also Read - Mumbai Announced as Host City For International Olympic Committee Session In 2023

While addressing the inaugural session of National round of third edition of National Youth Parliament Festival (NYPF) 2022 in the central hall of Parliament, Thakur also lauded the youth, who participated in the various rounds of Youth Parliament. Also Read - Multiple Projects Including One Khelo India State Centre of Excellence Sanctioned to Maharashtra: Anurag Thakur

“Theme of this year’s National Youth Parliament Festival is ‘be the voice of New India and find solutions and contribute to Policy’. I urge all of you to focus on championing a cause ranging from solid waste management, eliminating hunger, gender equality, affordable and clean energy, clean water and sanitation,” Thakur said. Also Read - Khelo India Scheme Allocation Increases By 48% in Budget: Anurag Thakur Thanks PM

“As we mark Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, I also urge you to discuss the progress we have made so far and envisage solutions to transform India when we mark India @ 100 years of independence.

“What can the youth do in the field of health, sports, media, transportation, infrastructure, foreign affairs that will transform lives for a billion people? What can 1 billion people contribute to the future of humanity and ‘ease of living’?”

Thakur said taking forward the ideology of Swami Vivekananda, the National Youth Parliament has played a key role in building leadership qualities among the youth.

Minister of State of Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik, Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary General of Rajya Sabha PC Mody were among the dignitaries who graced the occasion.

The National Youth Parliament Festival (NYPF) is organised to hear the voice of the youth, who will join various careers in coming years, including public services.

NYPF is based on the idea given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat address on December 31, 2017.

Taking inspiration from the idea, the first edition of NYPF was organised from January 12 to February 27, 2019.