Asian Games gold medallist Vikas Krishan said that he is looking to inculcate some new skills from professional boxing before he returns to the amateur arena in time for the Tokyo Olympics. The 28-year-old Haryana boxer said that his experience in pro boxing will help him win an Olympic medal, something that is missing from his otherwise illustrious career.

"I am focusing on learning a new skill-set from professional boxing that will help me at the Olympics. Only four-five months ahead of the Olympics, I will return to amateur boxing and shape myself and play two-three tournaments to get in the groove," the Indian pugilist, who competes in the 69 kg category, said in an interaction with Indian paddler Mudit Dani on the latter's online chat show 'In The Sportlight'.

Currently training in Virginia, Vikas is one of eight Indian boxers who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

The risk factor is high in professional boxing compared to amateur boxing and Vikas spoke about how his family is still reluctant about him making the switch.

“My family didn’t want me to turn professional because you have to deal with many kinds of injuries. It’s a tough sport. Also, you have to stay away from home for a longer period during your matches,” he said.