Dream11 Tips And Prediction

SKK Rapids vs Empire Blades Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10- Finland 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SKK vs EB at Kerava National Cricket Ground: In the final league fixture of ECS T10 Finland tournament, SKK Rapids will be up against Empire Blades at the Kerava National Cricket Ground on Super Sunday – August 9. The ECS T10- Finland 2020 SKK vs EB match will begin at 2.30 PM IST. Both teams managed a win against bottom-dwellers Greater Helsinki Markhors in a comfortable manner. Despite the Rapids losing out to Helsinki CC, they are the overwhelming favourites for this game owing to their superior batting unit. However, they are in for a tough test with the Empire Blades possessing a well-balanced side.

TOSS – The ECS T10- Finland 2020 match toss between SKK Rapids and Empire Blades will take place at 2 PM (IST).

Time: 2.30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: J. O’Brien, V. Padhaal

Batsmen: P. Vijendran, U. Nandini, A. Sharma

All-Rounders: J. Goodwin, P. Gallagher, A. Sher

Bowlers: W. Raja, M. Imran, H. Kumar

SKK vs EB Probable Playing XIs

SKK Rapids: N Collins, P Gallagher, J O”Brien, A Rasheed, J Goodwin, P Vijendran, A Quadir, A Ghani, W Raja, N Shah and K Chandrasekara

Empire Blades: V Padhaal, J Scamans, B Khoda, U Nandini, A Sharma, R Sathyanarayana, A Sher, R Kumar, M Imran, H Kumar and R Muhammad.

SKK vs EB Squads

SKK Rapids: Henry Sewell, Nathan Collins, Areeb Quadir, Qaiser Siddique, Jake Goodwin, Waqas Raja, Nirav Shah, Kartikeya Voleti, Iqbal Hossain, Alastair Hay, Asim Ghani, Atif Rasheed, Gerard Brady, Peter Gallagher, Jordan O’Brien, Manoj Thavayogarajah and Ponniah Vijendran.

Empire Blades: Kushagra Bhatnagar, Jonathan Scamans, Muhammad Imran, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Raaz Mohammad, Rahul Agarwal, Vanraaj Padhaal, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Tambe, Ajay Sharma, Bhupesh Khoda, Hemanathan Kumar, Richard Savage, Bipin Khoda and Uday Nandini.

