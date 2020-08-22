Dream11 Tips And Prediction

SKK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti vs Empire CC Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish Premier League – T20 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SKK vs ECC at Kerava National Ground: In an exciting Finnish Premier League T20 Qualifier 1 contest on Saturday evening, Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti will square off against Empire CC at Kerava National Cricket Ground – August 22. The Finnish Premier League T20 SKK vs ECC Qualifier 1 will begin at 5.30 PM IST. In the group stages, SKK finished at the third position in the standings with 15 points under their belt. So far they have played 11 matches in the tournament out of which they have won seven matches, tied one match and lost three. On the other hand, Empire CC finished at the second spot in the Finnish Premier League – T20 standings with 16 points. Out of 11 matches, Empire CC played this season, they registered victory in eight and lost three close battles. In their last group stages match, ECC suffered a four-wicket defeat against Greater Helsinki CC.

TOSS: The toss between SKK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti and Empire CC will take place at 5 PM (IST).

Time: 5.30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jonathan Scamans, Jordan O’Brien

Batsmen: Vanraaj Padhaal, Nathan Collins, Jake Goodwin

All-rounders: Amjad Sher (VC), Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe (C), Atif Rasheed

Bowlers: Muhammad Imran, Abdul Ghaffar, Yathu Vijayaratnam

SKK vs ECC Probable Playing XIs

Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti: Jordan Obrien (WK), Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Jake Goodwin, Atif Rasheed, Raja Waqas, Nirav Shah, Mirza Zeeshan Baig, Qaiser Siddique, Kamalraj Chandrasekeran, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam.

Empire CC: Sultan Diwan-Ali (WK), Sulaiman Muhammad, Waqas Ali, Soheel Hussain, Sohail Kalim, Abdul Hai-Muhammad, Faisal Mehmood, Jagjit Singh, Amin Gul Malikzai, Ali Abbas, Ehsanullah Babar.

SKK vs ECC Squads

Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK): Areeb Abdul Quadir, Jordan Obrien, Qaiser Siddique, Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Mirza Zeeshan Baig, Ponniah Vijendran, Jake Goodwin, Kamalraj Chandrasekeran, Atif Rasheed, Manoj Thavayogarajah, Nirav Shah, Raja Waqas, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Andrew Armitage, Asim Ghani, Henry Sewell, Gerard Brady.

Empire CC (ECC): Amer Diwan Ali, Sultan Diwan-Ali, Abdul Hai-Muhammad, Ehsanullah Babar, Sulaiman Muhammad, Zoheeb Hussain, Waqas Ali, Faisal Mehmood, Imtiaz Hussain, Soheel Hussain, Jagjit Singh, Ali Abbas, Amin Gul Malikzai, Sohail Kalim, Zadran Fahad.

