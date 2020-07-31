SKK vs ECC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti vs Empire CC, Finnish Premier Cricket League – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SKK vs ECC at Kerava National Cricket Ground: Table-toppers SKK will aim to continue their winning run when they take on second-placed ECC today. From 11 matches, SKK have collected 19 points through nine wins and one no result. ECC have also played 11 matches but won eight of them while losing the rest to be on 16 points.

Finland has kickstarted its domestic cricket season through the Dream11 Finnish Premier League T20 tournament from June 1. Cricket across the world has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and normality is steadily returning with competitions in Associate member countries of the ICC. Finnish Premier League thus becomes the fourth cricket tournament to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic after Vanuatu, Estonia and Vincy Premier league. Eight teams including Bengal Tigers Cricket Club (BTCC Thundercats), Empire Cricket Club (Empire Lions), FPC Finnish Pakistani Club, Greater Helsinki Cricket Club (Greater Helsinki Markhors), GYM Helsinki Gymkhana, Helsinki Cricket Club, SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK Rapids) and Vantaa Cricket Club will be fighting for the title.

Toss: The toss between SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti and Empire CC will take place at 8:00 PM (IST).

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground



SKK vs ECC My Dream11 Team

Atif Rasheed (captain), Raaz Muhammad(vice-captain), Muhammad Imran, Jonathan Scamans, Nathan Collins, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Abdul Ghaffar, Peter Gallagher, Jordan O’Brien

SKK vs ECC Squads

SKK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti: Qaiser Siddique, Jordan O’Brien, Raja Waqas, Mira Zeeshan Baig, Asim Ghani, Gerard Brady, Kamalraj Chandrasekaran, Henry Sewell, Andrew Armitage, Asim Ghani, Areeb Abdul Quadir, Ponniah Vijendran, Jake Goodwin, Nathan Collins, Qaiser Siddique, Atif Rasheed, Peter Gallagher, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Vishal Saraf

Empire CC: Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Zeerak Ijaz, Muhammad Imran, Vanraaj Padhaal, Chandra Shekhar, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Bineet Panda, Taimoor Yousaf, Vishal Verma, Srihari Srinivasan, Jo Hadley, Jonathan Scamans, Richard Savage, Amjad Sher, Raaz Mohammad, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Abdul Ghaffar, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Udaybhaskar Nandini, Yasir Ali, Hemanathan Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Hyde Hytti, Jagadeesh Rajahmundry

