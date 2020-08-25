SKN vs BAR Dream11 Tips And Prediction

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SKN vs BAR at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad: Being the only team that is yet to taste victory, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be desperate to break the run of three successive losses when they square off against Barbados Tridents on Tuesday.

These two teams faced each other on the opening day of the Caribbean Premier League 2020 with Tridents winning by six runs. Incidentally, it has been Tridents only win so far as they lost to St Lucia Zouks and Trinbago Kight Riders in their next two matches.

Patriots are currently at the bottom of the points tally while Tridents are just a rung ahead at the fifth spot.

TOSS: The CPL T20 2020 match toss between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Tridents will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

SKN vs BAR My Dream11 Team

Rashid Khan (captain), Sheldon Cottrell (vice-captain), Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin, Sohail Tanvir, Kyle Mayers, Ashley Nurse, Rayad Emrit, Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder

SKN vs BAR Full Squads

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Ben Dunk, Alzarri Joseph, Colin Archibald, Chris Lynn, Denesh Ramdin, Kieran Powell, Sohail Tanvir, Rayad Emrit, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Dominic Drakes, Nick Kelly, Imran Khan, Jahmar Hamilton, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva

Barbados Tridents: Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Keon Harding, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Ashley Nurse, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Shayan Jahangir, Jason Holder

