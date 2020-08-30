Dream11 Tips And Prediction

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Hero CPL T20 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SKN vs GUY at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad: As things slowly get back to normal amid the pandemic, T20 franchise cricket is finally back to give some respite to the cricket fans. In the match No. 20 of Caribbean Premier League, bottom-placed St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will take on Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Queen's Park Oval Trinidad. The Hero CPL T20 SKN vs GUY match will begin at 11.45 PM IST. Warriors, despite having a youthful side, haven't lived up to expectations so far and have registered only two wins out of six games. While Imran Tahir and Chris Green have done their thing with the ball, their batting unit has blown hot and cold so far.

On the other hand, Patriots have also struggled with the bat with Chris Lynn and Ben Dunk underwhelming in CPL 2020. Without star spinners in their side, the Patriots find themselves at the bottom of the table with just one win in five games. The live online streaming and TV broadcast of Hero CPL T20 will be available on Sony Sports Network.

TOSS: The Hero CPL T20 2020 match toss between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors will take place at 11.15 PM (IST).

Time: 11.45 PM IST

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Denesh Ramdin

Batsmen: Ross Taylor, Brandon King, Chris Lynn (C), Ben Dunk

All-Rounders: Keemo Paul, Chanderpaul Hemraj

Bowlers: Imran Tahir (VC), Ish Sodhi, Imran Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq

SKN vs GUY Probable Playing XIs

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin, Nick Kelly, Joshua da Silva, Rayad Emrit (C), Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Jon-Russ Jaggesar and Imran Khan.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green (C), Keemo Paul, Imran Tahir, Ashmead Nedd and Naveen-ul-Haq.

SKN vs GUY Squads

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua de Silva, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Jahmar Hamilton.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Kissoondath Magram, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmead Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh.

