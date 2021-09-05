SKN vs SLK Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SKN vs SLK at Warner Park: In Match 17 of CPL T20 tournament, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will lock horns with the Saint Lucia Kings at the Warner Park on Sunday. The CPL T20 SKN vs SLK match will start at 7:30 PM IST – September 5. After five consecutive wins, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots encountered their first defeat in this competition in their last game against St Lucia Kings, where they lost by a massive margin of 100 runs. Captain Faf du Plessis strokeplay stole the show for St Lucia Kings in the last match against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. With the powerful batting display from the skipper, Kings registered their third win in this tournament to go second in the standings with 6 points. Here is the CPL T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SKN vs SLK Dream11 Team Prediction, SKN vs SLK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SKN vs SLK Probable XIs CPL T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips – CPL T20.

TOSS: The CPL T20 toss between Saint Lucia Kings and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will take place at 7 PM IST – September 5.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Warner Park.

SKN vs SLK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Andre Fletcher, Devon Thomas

Batsmen – Faf du Plessis, Evin Lewis (VC), Tim David, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders – Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase (C)

Bowlers – Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Dominic Drakes

SKN vs SLK Probable Playing 11s

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Devon Thomas (wk), Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo (C), Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Fawad Ahmed, Naseem Shah.

Saint Lucia Kings: Andre Fletcher (wk), Faf du Plessis (C), Keron Cottoy, Roston Chase, Tim David, Samit Patel, Keemo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Jeavor Royal, Alzarri Joseph, Kesrick Williams.

SKN vs SLK Squads

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Devon Thomas (wk), Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Ravi Bopara, Dwayne Bravo (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Naseem Shah, Fawad Ahmed.

Saint Lucia Kings: Andre Fletcher (wk), Faf du Plessis (C), Keron Cottoy, Roston Chase, Tim David, Samit Patel, Keemo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Jeavor Royal, Alzarri Joseph, Kesrick Williams, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Obed McCoy, Javelle Glenn, Kadeem Alleyne.

