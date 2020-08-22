Dream11 Tips And Prediction

TOSS: The Hero CPL T20 2020 match toss between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and St Lucia Zouks will take place at 7 PM (IST). Also Read - CPL 2020, Live Streaming, Schedule & All You Need to Know

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Denesh Ramdin, Andre Fletcher

Batsmen: Evin Lewis, Mark Deyal, Chris Lynn (VC), N Kelly

All-Rounders: Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Mohammad Nabi (C)

Bowlers: R Emrit, Kesrick Williams, Ish Sodhi

SKN vs SLZ Probable Playing XIs

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Joshua da Silva, Denesh Ramdin, Jahamar Hamilton, Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi.

St Lucia Zouks: Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Mark Deyal, Najibullah Zadran, Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Darren Sammy (C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Saad bin Zafar, and Obed McCoy.

SKN vs SLZ Squads

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua de Silva, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Jahmar Hamilton.

St Lucia Zouks: Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chemar Holder, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Zahir Khan, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar.

