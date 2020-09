Dream11 Hints & Prediction

SKN vs TKR Hero CPL T20 2020: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad 7:30 PM IST September 6: Also Read - TKR vs SLZ Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20 2020: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks Match at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad 7:30 PM IST September 5

Red-hot Trinbago Knight Riders will lock horns against St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Sunday with the tournament reaching its final phase. Both the sides have had contrasting fortunes in the ongoing tournament – while TKR has been unstoppable, the Patriots are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Also Read - SLZ vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20 2020: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad 3:00 AM IST September 3

All the CPL matches this year are being played in Trinidad across two venues – Brian Lara Stadium and Queen’s Park Oval due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - SLZ vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20 2020: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's St Lucia Zouks vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match at Port of Spain, Trinidad 7:30 PM IST August 26

TOSS: The CPL T20 2020 match toss between St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

SKN vs TKR My Dream11 Team

Joshua da Silva, Colin Munro, Lendl Simmons, Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Rayad Emrit, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Jayden Seales

Likely 11

St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots– Evin Lewis, Chris Lynn, Joshua da Silva, Denesh Ramdin, Ben Dunk, Colin Archibald, Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzari Joseph, Imran Khan Jon-Russ Jaggesar.