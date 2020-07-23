Dream11 Team Cricket Hints

SKS vs KC Japan Premier League – Other T20: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips South Kanto Super Kings vs Kansai Chargers, Match 1 in at 11:00 AM IST Friday, July 24:

The second match of the Japan Premier League T20 will witness a high-octane clash between South Kanto Super Kings and Kansai Chargers. Once again, the fixture will take place at the Kaizuka Cricket Ground in Japan. It will also be the tournament opener for Kansai Chargers.

SKS vs KC Dream11

WK: A Patmore

BAT: S Wada, M ur Rehman, V Iyer

ALL: S Ravichandran, N Chhajed, M Taniyama, A Kuribayaschi

BWL: K Wakita, K Kubota, A Mahasaheb

SQUADS

Kansai Chargers Squad: Sota Wada (C), Daichi Motoyama, Kohei Wakita, Mahmood ur Rahman, Syed Farooq Ali, Yuji Yamamoto, Chanaka Dushmantha, Subhan Arshad, Makoto Taniyama, Kenjiro Iwamoto, Shahen Silva, Ryuichi Ashida, Umair zulfiqar, Basit Abbasi, Harambage Sukita, Akira Kuribayasi, Ikuya Nishioka, Remesh Palakkad

South Kanto Super Kings Squad: Sabaorish Ravichandran (C), Manoj Bhardwaj, Raj Kamal, Kohei Kubota, Hiroshige Murakawa, Rohit Kesari, Mohamed Yusry, Rasika Chandimal, Karthick Vellingiri, Alex Patmore, Piyush Kumbhare, Gurman Singh, Nikhil Chhajed, Daniel Mee, Vinay Iyer, Raman Tanwar, Prashanth Kale, Ankush Mahasaheb