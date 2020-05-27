SKW vs DOB Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction SKW vs DOB Korean Baseball League 2020 – Fantasy Tips For Today's Match SK Wyverns vs Doosan Bears May 27, Wednesday: The Korean Baseball League 2020 was originally scheduled to get underway from April. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed and all 10 of their exhibition games were cancelled. The season finally got underway from May 5. 10 teams are part of this season including NC Dinos, Lotte Giants, Kiwoom Heroes, LG Twins, SK Wyverns, Doosan Bears, Hanwha Eagles, KIA Tigers, KT Wiz and Samsung Lions

SKW vs DOB My Dream11 Team

J Eui Yoon, K Kang Min, N Soo Kwang, Fernandez, C Joo Hwan, K Jae Ho, Kyoung Min, Y Hui Kwan, P Se Hyuk

SKW vs DOB Squads

SK Wyverns: Chae Hyun-woo, Choi Ji-hoon, Han Dong-min, Jeong Eui-yoon, Jeong Jin-gi, Kim Kang-min, Kim Jae-hyun, Ko Jong-wook, Noh Soo-kwang, Oh Jun-hyeok, Chae Tae-in, Choi Jeong, Choi Hang, Jung Hyun, Kim Sung-hyun, Kim Chang-pyung, Jamie Romak, Yoon Suk-min, Nam Tae-hyuk, Choi Joon-woo, Jung Young-il, Kim Se-hyun, Kim Jung-bin, Kim Taek-hyung, Kim Tae-hoon, Kim Joo-han, Nick Kingham, Moon Seung-won, Park Hee-soo, Park Min-ho, Park Jong-hoon, Ricardo Pinto, Seo Jin-yong, Shin Jae-woong, Kim Ju-on, Jo Young-woo, Lee Geon-wook, Baek Seung-geon, Ha Jae-hoon, Lee Won-jun, Lee Hong-gu, Lee Jae-won Sr, Lee Hyun-seok

Doosan Bears: Park Kun-woo, Kim Jae-hwan, Ahn Gwon-su, Jung Soo-bin, Kuk Hae-sung, Kim In-tae, Jose Fernandez, Oh Jae-il, Choi Joo-hwan, Ryu Ji-hyeok, Lee Yoo-chan, Hur Kyoung-min, Kim Jae-ho, Oh Jae-won, Raul Alcantara, Chris Flexen, Yoon Myung-jun, Lee Hyung-bum, Lee Dong-won, Kwon Hyuk, Ham Duk-joo, Choi Won-joon Sr, Park Chi-guk, Kim Seung-hui, Lee Hyun-seung, Park Shin-ji, Chae Ji-sun, Lee Yong-chan, Yu Hui-kwan, Lee Young-ha, Park Se-hyuk, Lee Heung-ryun, Jang Seung-hyun, Chung Sang-ho

