Dream11 Team Prediction SKW vs LGT Korean Baseball League 2020 – Fantasy Tips For Today's Match SK Wyverns vs LG Twins June 9, Tuesday: The Korean Baseball League 2020 was originally scheduled to get underway from April. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed and all 10 of their exhibition games were cancelled. The season finally got underway from May 5. 10 teams are part of this season including NC Dinos, Lotte Giants, Kiwoom Heroes, LG Twins, SK Wyverns, Doosan Bears, Hanwha Eagles, KIA Tigers, KT Wiz and Samsung Lions

C Hyun woo, J Jin gi, K Hyun s (captain), P Yong talk, C Jeong, J Keun woo, R Ramos (vice-captain), C Woo chan, Y Kang nam

SK Wyverns: Chae Hyun-woo, Choi Ji-hoon, Han Dong-min, Jeong Eui-yoon, Jeong Jin-gi, Kim Jae-hyun, Kim Kang-min, Ko Jong-wook, Noh Soo-kwang, Oh Jun-hyeok, Chae Tae-in, Choi Hang, Choi Jeong, Choi Joon-woo, Jamie Romak, Jung Hyun, Kim Chang-pyung, Kim Sung-hyun, Nam Tae-hyuk, Yoon Suk-min, Baek Seung-geon, Ha Jae-hoon, Jo Young-woo, Jung Young-il, Kim Joo-han, Kim Ju-on, Kim Jung-bin, Kim Se-hyun, Kim Tae-hoon, Kim Taek-hyung, Lee Geon-wook, Lee Won-jun, Moon Seung-won, Nick Kingham, Park Hee-soo, Park Jong-hoon, Park Min-ho, Ricardo Pinto, Seo Jin-yong, Shin Jae-woong, Lee Hong-gu, Lee Hyun-seok, Lee Jae-won Sr, Lee Heung-ryun Also Read - BO vs ULM Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020: Captain, Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Baskets Oldenburg vs Ratiopharm Ulm Match at Audi Dome, Munich June 9 12:00 AM IST

LG Twins: Chae Eun-sung, Hong Chang-gi, Jeon Min-su, Kim Hyun-soo Sr, Lee Chun-woong, Lee Hyung-jong, Park Yong-taik, Han Suk-hyun, Baek Seung-hyun, Jeong Keun-woo, Jung Ju-hyeon, Kim Min-sung, Kim Yong-yi, Koo Bon-hyeok, Oh Ji-hwan, Park Ji-kyu, Roberto Ramos, Shin Min-jae, Son Ho-young, Yoon Dae-young, Bae Jae-jun, Casey Kelly, Cha Woo-chan, Choi Dong-hwan, Jin Hae-soo, Jung Chan-heon, Jung Woo-young, Kim Dae-hyun, Kim Dae-yu, Kim Yun-sik, Ko Woo-seok, Lee Min-ho, Lee Sang-gyu, Lee Woo-chan, Lim Chan-gyu, Moon Gwang-eun, Ryu Won-suk, Song Eun-beom, Tyler Wilson, Yeo Geon-wook, Kim Jae-seong, Lee Sung-woo, Park Jae-wook, Yoo Kang-nam

