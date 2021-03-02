SKY vs BAG Dream11 Team Predictions Fancode ECS T10 Barcelona

Skyways CC vs Barcelona Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction Fancode ECS T10 Barcelona – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SKY vs BAG at Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona: In the Group C contest – match no. 84 of Fancode ECS T10 Barcelona tournament, bottom-placed teams Skyways and Barcelona Gladiators will take on each other at the Montjuic Olympic Ground on Tuesday. The Fancode ECS T10 Barcelona SKY vs BAG match will start at 7 PM IST – March 2. Skyways are still finding ways to win their first game in this tournament, having lost all the 5 matches so far. They are placed at the bottom of the table in the Group C standings with no points. On other hand, Barcelona Gladiators are skilful side but still haven't got things going in the competition. They have lost four of their 5 matches they had played. Gladiators got their first points in their third match when they defeated Skyways by 37 runs when they met last time this season. Here is the Fancode ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and SKY vs BAG Dream11 Team Prediction, SKY vs BAG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, SKY vs BAG Probable XIs Fancode ECS T10 Barcelona, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Skyways CC vs Barcelona Gladiators, Fantasy Playing Tips – Fancode ECS T10 Barcelona.

TOSS: The Fancode ECS T10 Barcelona toss between Skyways CC and Barcelona Gladiators will take place at 6:30 PM IST – March 2.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground.

SKY vs BAG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sharoon Bashir, Shahid Nazir (C)

Batters – Rabi Asif, Haroon Salik, Ameer Taimur

All-Rounders – Adeel Shahzad (VC), Arslan Muhammad, Ihsan Ullah-Asda

Bowlers – Adeel Arif, Zeeshan Bahadur, Ali Raza

SKY vs BAG Probable Playing XIs

Skyways CC: Adeel Arif, Adeel Shahzad (C), Awais Waleed, Rabi Asif, Sharoon Bashir (wk), Hamad Khalid, Irfan Ali, Temooties Bashir, Rohail Arif, Zeeshan Bahadur, and Naqash Butt.

Barcelona Gladiators: Shahid Nazir (wk), Haroon Salik, Ameer Taimur, Arslan Yousaf, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Babar Basharat (C), Muhammad Umar, Ali Raza, Arslan Muhammad, Ihsan Ullah-Asda.

SKY vs BAG Squads

Barcelona Gladiators: Shahid Nazir, Haroon Salik, Ameer Taimur, Usman Asghar, Sagar Shahbaz, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Babar Basharat, Zahid Akbar, Muhammad Umar, Farooq Ahmed, Ali Raza, Iqbal Muzzamil, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Muhammad Ali Khan, Ihsan Ullah-Asda, Arslan Yousaf, Nadeem Muhammad, Tahir Nawaz, Arslan Muhammad, Farhan Inayat, Amad Muhammad and A Zafar Khan.

Skyways CC: Sharoon Bashir, Rabi Asif, Hamad Khalid, Adeel Arif, Umer Hayat, Rohail Arif, Irfan Ali, Muhammad Naveed, Adeel Shahzad, Temothees Bashir, Shehroz George, Muneeb Ur Rehman, Zohaib Ashraf, Jonson Gill, Babar Ali, Muhammad Bilal.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAG Dream11 Team/ SKY Dream11 Team/ Barcelona Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction/ Skyways CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Barcelona/ Online Cricket Tips and more.