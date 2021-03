SKY vs KHA Dream11 Team Predictions

Skyways vs Kharian Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 112 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s SKY vs KHA at Montjuic Ground: In the 112th match of the ongoing ECS T10 tournament, Skyways will take the field against Kharian. With just one win out of eight matches played so far, Skyways are languishing at the bottom of Group C with just two points. On the other hand, Kharian are fourth with three wins and five defeats from eight matches. Also Read - BAG vs KHA Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips ECS T10 - Barcelona: Check Captain, Fantasy XI For Barcelona Gladiators vs Kharian Match 111 at 1:00 PM IST

Skyways vs Kharian Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SKY vs KHA, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021, Skyways Dream11 Team Player List, Kharian Dream11 Team Player List

SKY vs KHA Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match no. 112 between Skyways and Kharian will start from 3:00 PM IST – March 10, 2021. Also Read - HIS vs BAR Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips ECS T10 - Barcelona: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XI For Hira Sabadell vs Barna Royals Match 108 at Montjuic Olympic Ground March 9 Tuesday 5:00 PM IST

Match Venue: Montjuic Ground

SKY vs KHA My Dream11 Team

Jahanzaib Asghar (captain), Adeel Arif (vice-captain), Qaiser Zulfiqar, Rabi Asif, Muhammad Umar Waqas, Adil Iqbal, Adeel Ahmed, Adeel Shahzad, Hamad Khalid, Junaid Ali, Abdul Wadood Awan

SKY vs KHA Probable Playing XIs

Skyways: Rabi Asif, Hammad Khalid, Adeel Arif, Adeel Shahzad, Babar Ali, Awais Waleed, Temooties Bashir, Shehroz George, Naqash Butt, Isaac Thaper, Fazal Masih

Kharian: Mirza Rizwan Baig, Muhammad Naeem, Adeel Ahmed, Muhammad Umar Waqas, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Abdul Wadood Awan, Ehsan Hussain, Junaid Ali, Asad Ali, Junaid Ilyas, Jahanzaib Asghar

SKY vs KHA Full Squads

Skyways: Babar Ali, Hamad Khalid, Jonson Gill, Zeeshan Bahadur, Naqash Butt, Temooties Bashir, Zohaib Ashraf, Awais Waleed, Muneeb Ur Rehman, Adeel Arif, Adeel Shahzad, Umer Hayat, Rabi Asif, Muhammad Naveed, Sharoon Bashir, Muhammad Bilal, Rashid Nazir, Irfan Ali, Jamil Hussain, Rohail Arif, Shehroz George

Kharian: Jahanzaib Asghar, Moazzam Iqbal, Hassan Tanver, Imran Amjad, Muhammad Hassan, Amir Shabbir, Javed Iqbal, Usman Ul Haq, Toqueer Shabbir, Muhammad Zarar, Danish Abdullah, Adil Iqbal, Abrar Hussain, Habib Ur Rehman, Mohsin Ali, Waqar Hussain, Muhammad Raheel Ali, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Muhammad Naeem, Adeel Ahmed, Muhammad Umar Waqas, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Abdul Wadood Awan, Ehsan Hussain, Junaid Ali, Asad Ali, Junaid Ilyas

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SKY Dream11 Team/ KHA Dream11 Team/ Skyways Dream11 Team Prediction/ Kharian Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Barcelona/ Online Cricket Tips and more.