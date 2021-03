Skyways vs Minhaj Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s SKY vs MIN at Marsa Sports Club, Barcelona: In the Match of ECS T10 – Barcelona on terrific Thursday, Hawks CC will square off against Falco CC at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium in Barcelona. The ECS T10 – Barcelona SKY vs MIN match will begin at 9:00 PM IST – March 4. It will be a crucial contest between the two teams as both will give their all to attain the three points. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 Barcelona – SKY vs MIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Skyways vs Minhaj Dream11 Tips, SKY vs MIN Probable Playing XIs, SKY vs MIN Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Skyways vs Minhaj ECS T10 Barcelona, SKY vs MIN Dream11 Guru Tips. Also Read - MSF vs LCO Dream11 Team Hints And Fantasy XI Predictions For ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain For MSC Frankfurt vs Lemar CC Oberursel T10 Match 17 at Frankfurt Oval 2:30 PM IST October 1 Thursday

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Skyways vs Minhaj will take place at 08.30 PM IST – March 4

Time: 9 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.

SKY vs MIN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Awais Ahmed

Batters: Jafar Iqbal, Rabi Asif, Waqas Basharat (vc)

All-Rounders: Asjad Butt, Khalid Mehmood, Usman Mushtaq (c), Hamad Khalid

Bowlers: Ameer Hamzah, Adeel Arif, Zeeshan Bahadur

SKY vs MIN Probable Playing XIs

Skyways: Adeel Arif, Adeel Shahzad (c), Awais Waleed, Rabi Asif, Sharoon Bashir (wk), Hamad Khalid, Irfan Ali, Temooties Bashir, Rohail Arif, Zeeshan Bahadur, Naqash Butt

Minhaj: Mubashar Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Amir, Awais Ahmed, Asjad Butt, Jafar Iqbal, Muhammad Uneeb Shah, Dilsher Ahmed, Khizar Ali, Usman Mushtaq

SKY vs MIN Full Squads

Skyways: Adeel Arif, Adeel Shahzad (c), Awais Waleed, Rabi Asif, Sharoon Bashir (wk), Hamad Khalid, Irfan Ali, Temooties Bashir, Rohail Arif, Zeeshan Bahadur, Naqash Butt, Muhammad Bilal, Muneeb Ur Rehman, Shehroz George, Babar Ali, Muhammad Naveed, Rashid Nazir, Jonson Gill, Umer Hayat, Zohaib Ashraf, Jamil Hussain

Minhaj: Dilsher Ahmed, Khizar Ali, Usman Mushtaq, Waqas Basharat, Ameer Hamzah, Noman Bhashart, Mubashar Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Amir, Awais Ahmed, Asjad Butt, Jafar Iqbal, Muhammad UneebShah, Yasir Razzak, Amar Shahzad, Shahzad Basharat, Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Faizan Ali, Khalid Mehmood, Yasin Javaid, Majid Hanif

