Skyways vs Raval Sporting Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 28 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's SKY vs RAS at Montjuic Ground: Raval Sporting will play their second match of the day when they face Skyways in what will be the 28th match overall.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between Skyways and Raval Sporting will take place at 4:30 PM IST – February 15.

Time: 5:00 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

SKY vs RAS My Dream11 Team

Kishitij Patel (captain), Adeel Arif (vice-captain), Karan Datta, R Asif, U Hayat, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Bilal, S Jangra, Ishan Patel, Manish Manwani, Gaurang Mahyavanshi

SKY vs RAS Probable Playing XIs

Raval Sporting: Datta Karan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurwinder Singh, Ishan Patel, Kishitij Patel, Nandan Bathani, Manish Manwani, Lovepreet Singh, Unnatkumar Patel, S Jangra, I Muhammad

Skyways: Sharoon Bashir, Rashid Sandhu, Babar Ali, Muhammad Bilal, Adeel Arif, Jamil Hussain Begum, Zeeshan Bahadur, Temooties Bashir, Awais Waleed, Hamad Khalid, Rabi Asif

SKY vs RAS Full Squads

Skyways: Adeel Arif, Adeel Shahzad, Awais Waleed, Umer Hayat, Muhammad Naveed, Rabi Asif, Muhammad Bilal, Zohaib Ashraf, Muneeb Ur Rehman, Sharoon Bashir, Rashid Sandhu, Jamil Hussain Begum, Babar Ali, Hamad Khalid, Jonson Gill, Irfan Ali, Temooties Bashir, Zeeshan Bahadur

Raval Sporting: Amit Das, Davinder Singh, Lovepreet SIngh, Unnatkumar Patel, Yudhvir Singh, Zain Abideen, Dawood Masood, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Rohin Kumar, Faizan Ahmad, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurpreet Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Irfan Muhammad, Ishan Patel, Manish Manwani, Naveen Kumar, Numan Ali, Sonu Jangra, Datta Karan, and Kishitij Patel

