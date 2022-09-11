SL-L vs AU-L Dream11 Team Predictions Road Safety T20 World Series

Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends Dream11 Team Prediction Road Safety T20 World Series – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s SL-L vs AU-L at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur: In the second header of today’s Super Sunday, Tilakratne Dilshan-led Sri Lanka Legends take on Shane Watson-led Australia legends at Green Park in Kanpur. In the tournament opener, Sachin Tendulkar-led India legends beat Jonty Rhodes-led South Africa Legends by 61 runs. In the RSWS, each side will play five group stage matches, with the top four teams after the league stage facing each other in the semi-finals. The winners of the semis will naturally compete for the trophy on Saturday, 1st October.Also Read - BD-L vs WI-L and SL-L vs AU-L, Road Safety World Series 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Time: 7:30PM IST. Also Read - BD-L vs WI-L Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Road Safety T20 World Series: Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends - Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur at 3:30 PM IST September 11 Sunday

Venue: Green Park Stadium, Kanpur. Also Read - SL vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Dubai International Stadium 7:30 PM IST September 11 Sunday

SL-L vs AU-L My Dream11 Team

Brad Haddin, Upul Tharanga, Brad Hodge, Callum Ferguson, Asela Gunaratne, Shane Watson, T. Dilshan, Thisara Perera, Stuart Clark, Brett Lee, Nuwan Kulasekara.

Captain: Shane Watson, Vice-Captain: Thisara Perera.

SL-L vs AU-L Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Legends: C Vaas, ST Jayasuriya, WU Tharanga, TM Dilshan(C), A Gunaratne, I Udana, MDK Perera, J Mendis, T Perera, CK Kapugedera, Nuwan Kulasekara.

Australia Legends: SR Watson(C), AJ Doolan, BJ Hodge, CJ Ferguson, JW Hastings, BR Dunk, BJ Haddin, SR Clark, B Lee, JJ Krejza, DP Nannes.

SL-L vs AU-L Squads

Sri Lanka Legends: TM Dilshan (C), Kaushalya Weeraratne, Mahela Udawatte, Rumesh Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Chamara Silva, Isuru Udana, Chamara Kapugedara, Chaminda Vaas, Chaturanga de Silva, C Jayasinghe, Dhamikka Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Dilshan Munaweera, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, and Thisara Perera.

Australia Legends: Shane Watson (C), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin, Stuart Clark, Brett Lee, Bryce McGain, Callum Ferguson, Cameron White, George Horlin, Jason Krejza, John Hastings, Dirk Nannes, Nathan Reardon, and Chadd Sayers.