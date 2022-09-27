SL-L vs BD-L Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Road Safety T20 World Series

RSWS Dream11: Sri Lanka Legends and Bangladesh Legends will face each other in the 19th game of the Road Safety World Series 2022 on Tuesday (September 27) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. The tournament will now enter its last phase as the semi-finals are scheduled to be played on Wednesday. Sri Lanka have won three out of four matches and one match ended in a no result due to rain. They have dominated this tournament just like last year and are currently placed in the first position with 14 points. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are yet to win a game this season and are there in the penultimate place in the points tally. Their last game against India was washed out due to rain which helped them earn their first points.

TOSS: The Road Safety T20 World Series toss between Sri Lanka Legends vs Bangladesh Legends will take place at 3.30 PM IST – September 27.

Time: 3.30 PM IST.

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

SL-L vs BD-L My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Upul Tharanga, Dhiman Ghosh

Batsmen: Chamara Silva, Dilshan Munaweera(C), Asela Gunaratne

All-rounders: Alok Kapali, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya

Bowlers: Nuwan Kulasekara, Mohammad Sharif, Abdur Razzak(VC)

SL-L vs BD-L Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka Legends: C Silva, EMDY Munaweera(C), ST Jayasuriya, WU Tharanga, TM Dilshan, A Gunaratne, I Udana, PC de Silva, HIA Jayaratne, J Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara

Bangladesh Legends: Nazmus Sadat, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Dolar Mahmud, Mehrab Hossain, Elias Sunny, Dhiman Ghosh, Khaled Mashud, Abdur Razzak, Mohammad Sharif(C), Abul Hasan