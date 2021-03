SL-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Predictions 2nd Semifinal

Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends Dream11 Team Prediction Road Safety T20 World Series – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SL-L vs SA-L at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Ranchi: In the second semifinal of the ongoing Road Safety T20 World Series, Sri Lanka Legends will square off against South Africa Legends tonight. Sri Lanka qualified after winning five of their six matches and finishing with 20 points. South Africa progressed winning four and losing two of their six matches.

Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends Dream11 Team Prediction Road Safety T20 World Series – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SL-L vs SA-L, Road Safety T20 World Series, Sri Lanka Legends Dream11 Team Player List, South Africa Legends Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends, Online Cricket Tips SL-L vs SA-L T20, Online Cricket Tips – Road Safety T20 World Series, Fantasy Playing Tips – Road Safety T20 World Series.

TOSS: The Road Safety T20 World Series semifinal 2 toss between Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends will take place at 6:30 PM IST – March 19.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

SL-L vs SA-L My Dream11 Team

Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Morne van Wyk (vice-captain), Upul Tharanga, Andrew Puttick, Malinda Warnapura, Chamara Silva, Alviro Peterson, Zander De Bruyn, Dammika Prasad, Garnett Kruger, Thandi Tshabalala

SL-L vs SA-L Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Legends: Kaushalya Weeraratne, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chintaka Jayasinghe, Russell Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Malinda Warnapura, Nuwan Kulasekera, Dammika Prasad, Rangana Herath

South Africa Legends: Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk, Alviro Peterson, Jonty Rhodes, Justin Kemp, Zander De Bruyn, Garnett Kruger, Thandi Tshabalala, Monde Zondeki, Makhaya Ntini, Lloyd Norris Jones

SL-L vs SA-L Full Squads

South Africa Legends: Lloyd Norris Jones, Nicky Boje, Andrew Hall, Johan van der Wath, Roger Telemachus, Loots Bosman, Paul Harris, Ryan McLaren, Lance Klusener, Nantie Hayward, Martin van Jaarsveld, Jacques Rudolph, Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk, Alviro Petersen, Jonty Rhodes, Zander de Bruyn, Justin Kemp, Garnett Kruger, Thandi Tshabalala, Monde Zondeki, Makhaya Ntini

Sri Lanka Legends: Rangana Herath, Sanath Jayasuriya, Dulanjana Wijesinghe, Thilan Thushara, Chamara Kapugedera, Ajantha Mendis, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Malinda Warnapura, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad

