SL-L vs WI-L Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends Dream11 Team Prediction Match 6 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s SL-L vs WI-L at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur: In the sixth match of the Road Safety World Series, Sri Lanka Legends will face West Indies Legends today. Sri Lanka are third in the points table with one win and one defeat from two matches while West Indies have lost both their matches. Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends Dream11 Team Prediction Match 6 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SL-L vs WI-L, Match 6, Sri Lanka Legends Dream11 Team Player List, West Indies Legends Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends match, Online Cricket Tips SL-L vs WI-L match, Online Cricket Tips Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends Match 6, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 Hints. Also Read - ROY vs PAN Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips Kodak President’s Cup 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XI For KCA Royals vs KCA Panthers Match 2 at Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha March 6 Saturday 1:30 PM IST

TOSS: The Match 6 toss between Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends will take place at 06:30 PM IST, March 6, Saturday. Also Read - LIO vs TIG Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips Kodak President’s Cup: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XI For KCA Tigers vs KCA Lions Match 1 at Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha March 6 Saturday 10:00 AM IST

Time: 07:00 PM IST. Also Read - Road Safety World Series 2021: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar Star as India Legends Beat Bangladesh Legends

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

SL-L vs WI-L My Dream11 Team

Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Dwayne Smith (vice-captain), Chamara Kapugedera, Brian Lara, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Carl Hooper, Farveez Maharoof, Tino Best, Dinanath Ramnarine, Ajantha Mendis

SL-L vs WI-L Predicted Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Legends: Upul Tharanga, Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Russell Arnold, Chamara Silva, Chamara Kapugedera, Nuwan Kulasekera, Farveez Maharoof, Dhamika Prasad, Rangana Herath, Ajantha Mendis

West Indies Legends: Dwayne Smith, Brian Lara, Danza Hyatt, Narsingh Deonarine, Carl Hooper, Ridley Jacobs, Suleiman Benn, Tino Best, Dinanath Ramnarine, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Pedro Collins

SL-L vs WI-L Full Squads

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (captain), Dwayne Smith, Narsingh Deonarine, William Perkins, Ridley Jacobs (wk), Carl Hooper, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Adam Sanford, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn, Pedro Collins, Renford Pinnock, Dinanath Ramnarine, Ryan Austin

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Kapugedera (wk), Chamara Silva, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Ajantha Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Rangana Herath, Dulanjana Wijesinghe, Malinda Warnapura, Thilan Thushara, Chinthaka Jayasinghe

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SL-L Dream11 Team/ WI-L Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Team Prediction/ Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Match 6/ Online Cricket Tips and more.