SL U-19 vs PK U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS: The U-19 World Cup toss between Sri Lanka vs Pakistan will take place at 6:00 PM IST.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue:Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua



SL-U-19 vs PK-U-19 My Dream11 Team

Haseebullah, Abdul Faseeh, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Irfan Khan Niazi, Ranuda Somarathne, Shavon Daniel, Mohammad Shehzad, Dunith Wellalage, Mehran Mumtaz, Traveen Matthews, Awais Ali

Captain: Haseebullah Vice Captain: Mohammad Shehzad

SL-U19 vs PK-U19 Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Sadisha Rajapaksa, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dunith Wellalage (c), Shevon Daniel, Sakuna Liyanage, Raveen de Silva, Anjala Bandara (wk), Ranuda Somarathne, Wanuja Sahan, Vinuja Ranpul, Treveen Mathew

Pakistan: Haseebullah Khan (wk), Muhammad Shehzad, Irfan Khan, Abdul Faseeh, Abbas Ali, Qasim Akram (c), Maaz Sadaqat, Ahmed Khan, Zeeshan Zameer, Mehran Mumtaz, Awais Ali